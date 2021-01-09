Saturday, January 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Kajol: 2021 Will Bring Us Nothing If We Stay Underconfident
EntertainmentLead Story

Kajol: 2021 Will Bring Us Nothing If We Stay Underconfident

2021 is all about positivity and good vibes-Kajol

0
Kajol
Indian Bollywood Actress- Kajol. Wikimedia commons

Actress Kajol is hopeful about 2021 and has already set her goals for the year ahead.

“2020 gave us an unwanted break and a lot of us faced bad patches and downfalls. Also, 2021 will bring us nothing if we stay underconfident. Good health, more work, and worthy returns should be your primary goals this year. 2021 will bring us new and unique opportunities for sure, stay calm,” she said.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Kajol, who was last seen on the big screen in the historical blockbuster “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, is now set to make her digital debut in the upcoming film “Tribhanga”.

ALSO READ: Actor Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Few Secrets Of His Phenomenal Acting Skills

“For me, 2021 has started pretty well. We released the trailer of ‘Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy’ early this month, and are overwhelmed with the responses that have come in. It is great to see this amount of love come in from the audience. 2021 is all about positivity and good vibes for me, and ‘Tribhanga’ has given me a good acceleration,” she declared.

“Tribhanga: Tedhi Medhi Crazy” is actress Renuka Shahane’s debut directorial. The film also stars Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar.

Previous articleGovt To Give Discount To Digital Investors

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Govt To Give Discount To Digital Investors

NewsGram Desk - 0
The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Single-Dose Of Covid19 Vaccine Triggers Antibody Response

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a nanoparticle vaccine that elicits a virus-neutralizing antibody response after a single dose. The team, including Peter Kim from Stanford University...
Read more
Lead Story

Researchers Developed A New Risk Stratification Tool For Covid19

NewsGram Desk - 0
A new risk-stratification tool, which can accurately predict the likelihood of deterioration in adults hospitalized with Covid-19, has been developed by a team of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Kajol: 2021 Will Bring Us Nothing If We Stay Underconfident

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kajol is hopeful about 2021 and has already set her goals for the year ahead. "2020 gave us an unwanted break and a lot...
Read more

Govt To Give Discount To Digital Investors

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The government will give a discount of Rs 50 per gram under its gold bond scheme to investors who apply online and the payment...
Read more

Single-Dose Of Covid19 Vaccine Triggers Antibody Response

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a nanoparticle vaccine that elicits a virus-neutralizing antibody response after a single dose. The team, including Peter Kim from Stanford University...
Read more

Researchers Developed A New Risk Stratification Tool For Covid19

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A new risk-stratification tool, which can accurately predict the likelihood of deterioration in adults hospitalized with Covid-19, has been developed by a team of...
Read more

Nanomaterial-Based Biosensing Platform That Detects Antibodies Of Virus

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including an Indian-origin, have identified an advanced nanomaterial-based biosensing platform that detects, within seconds, antibodies specific to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the...
Read more

SpaceX Cargo Dragon Spacecraft To Transport More Science Back To Earth

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An upgraded SpaceX cargo Dragon spacecraft is set to transport significantly more science back to Earth next week than possible in previous Dragon capsules...
Read more

LG Electronics To Feature Virtual Human As A Speaker In CES 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
LG Electronics said it will feature a virtual human as a speaker at the world's largest tech expo next week as the South Korean...
Read more

Navigate The New Rules Of Dating In 2021

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As we enter 2021, there's no doubt that we want to once again gain a little more control of our lives. Even as we...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada