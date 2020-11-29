Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home India Kamalrukh Wife Of Late Wajid Khan Appeals For Anti-Conversion Bill To Be...
IndiaLead StoryReligion

Kamalrukh Wife Of Late Wajid Khan Appeals For Anti-Conversion Bill To Be Applied In Nation

Kamalrukh wrote the title of the note as "My First-Hand Account of Life in an Inter-Caste Marriage"

0
Wajid Khan
Kamalrukh Khan wife of Late. Wajid Khan. DNA India

Music Composer, Wajid Khan passed away on June 1, 2020. Almost 6 months after his demise her Wife Kamalrukh has been harassed by her In-laws for conversion.

Speaking on the debate surrounding the Anti- conversion bill, the wife of Late Wajid Khan on Friday came up on social media and posted a lengthy note on the Anti-conversion Bill where she shared her bitter experience of Inter-Caste Marriage.

She penned her thoughts by saying how she has been harassed by her Husband’s Family members to convert her religion.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Kamalrukh wrote the title of the note as “My First-Hand Account of Life in an Inter-Caste Marriage”.

Kamalrukh started the note by saying:

“I am Parsi and he was Muslim. We were what you would call “college sweethearts”. Eventually, when we did get married, we married for love under the Special Marriages Act (an act that upholds the right to practice one’s own religion post-marriage).”

Kamalrukh went on sharing her words by saying:

 “I want to share my ordeal and my experience in an inter-caste marriage – that in this day and age, a woman can face such prejudice, suffering, and discrimination in the name of religion is a complete shame…and an eye-opener.”

Talking about the Marriage and relationship with Wajid, Kamalrukh further penned down the statement as:

Wajid khan
Late Wajid Khan and his family. Pinterest

“Independence of thought was encouraged and healthy debates were the norm. Education on all levels was encouraged. However, post marriage, this same independence, education, and democratic value system was the biggest problem for my husband’s family. An educated, thinking, independent woman with an opinion was just not acceptable. And resisting the pressures of conversion was sacrilege.”

Sharing her bitter experience she felt devasted and betrayed on which she said:

“My dignity and self-respect did not permit me to bend backward for him and his family, by converting to Islam. The conversion was not a value system I believed in personally”.

Kamalrukh took a decision to stand still and fight back for the rights and inheritance of herself and her children which has been usurped by her In-Laws, due to the hatred against her and the decision of not converting to Islam.

ALSO READ: An Exhibition Dedicated To Explore Sikh Heritage, Culture

At the end, of her note, she applied for Anti-Conversion Bill to be nationalized just to reduce the struggle for women like her who are fighting the toxicity of religion in inter-caste marriages.

And also stated that: Religion should be a cause for the celebration of differences not separation of families. This debate regarding the anti-conversion bill should also delve deeper into the patriarchal mindset. The conversion campaign has to be recognized for what it is – spreading hatred against different religious ideologies, separating wives from husbands and children from their fathers. All religions are the path to the divine.

“Live and let live should be the only religion we all practice.”

Previous articleInfluenza Infections Can Lead To Increased Risk Of Pneumonia
Next articleGuru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Interesting Facts That You Must Know About Guru Nanak

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Post-Antibiotic Era Is A Threat To Global Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, another challenge has been thrown up before mankind as antibiotic resistance has emerged as one of the biggest threats to global...
Read more
Entertainment

Top Games To Play on Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox

NewsGram Desk - 0
The next generation of Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and the Sony PlayStation 5 consoles are fast disappearing from the shelves and those who are...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Predicting Breast Cancer By Deep Learning Model

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a deep learning model that identifies imaging biomarkers on screening mammograms to predict a patient's risk for developing breast cancer with...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Post-Antibiotic Era Is A Threat To Global Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Amid the pandemic, another challenge has been thrown up before mankind as antibiotic resistance has emerged as one of the biggest threats to global...
Read more

Top Games To Play on Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The next generation of Microsoft Xbox Series X/S and the Sony PlayStation 5 consoles are fast disappearing from the shelves and those who are...
Read more

Predicting Breast Cancer By Deep Learning Model

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a deep learning model that identifies imaging biomarkers on screening mammograms to predict a patient's risk for developing breast cancer with...
Read more

Bhumi Pednekar: I Want To Explore All Genres

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Durgamati, says she wants to explore all genres. She also...
Read more

Fast-Moving Carbon Monoxide Gas Flowing Away From Star

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
A unique stage of planetary system evolution has been imaged by astronomers, showing fast-moving carbon monoxide gas flowing away from a star system over...
Read more

Fear in Indian Corporates About Rise in Fraud Cases

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
The uncertainty and business disruption brought about by the pandemic has contributed to fears amongst corporate India about the rise in fraud cases in...
Read more

2020 Is The Year of Internal Discovery For India, says Modi

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The year just ending may be called by some as one of the external disruptions due to the coronavirus pandemic but for India, it...
Read more

Sweden To Strengthen Ties With India in Science & Technology

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Sweden aims to strengthen its ties with India in the area of science and technology as the two countries are celebrating the Nobel Memorial...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

site on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada