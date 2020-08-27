Thursday, August 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Kangana Ranaut Warns Netizens Against Harmful Consequences of Drugs
EntertainmentLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Kangana Ranaut Warns Netizens Against Harmful Consequences of Drugs

Kangana's tweet about the side effects of drugs comes a day after she claimed on social media that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in Bollywood

0
Kangana Ranaut warns against harmful effects of drugs
"Drugs might take you high for sometime but inevitably it throws you down in to the depths of depression", tweeted Kangana. Pinterest

Kangana Ranaut has warned netizens against the harmful consequences of consuming drugs, including depression.

“Drugs might take you high for sometime but inevitably it throws you down in to the depths of depression, consume things that only take you up never down, earth has so much to offer, look at this freshly squeezed chilled sugarcane juice with a pinch of pink salt and lemon juice,” tweeted the actress from her verified account on Thursday.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Kangana’s tweet about the side effects of drugs comes a day after she claimed on social media that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in Bollywood. Also revealing that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, the actress offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to and in return urged the “centre government” to protect her.

Kangana Ranaut warns against harmful effects of drugs
Kangana Ranaut offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to and in return urged the “centre government” to protect her. Pinterest

This comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered an NDPS case against the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request to probe the drug angle in the actor’s death case.

Also Read: Zoom Announces Features to Enhance Classroom Management

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father KK Singh on Thursday morning openly declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son, and is his murderer. Singh posted his allegations against Rhea in a video where he speaks in Hindi. The video has gone viral on social media.

Soon after Sushant’s death, it was claimed by several people that the actor was battling depression. Kangana Ranaut’s tweet has raised the question among netizens whether Sushant was actually battling depression and whether it was a consequence of the drugs being given to him. (IANS)

Previous articleZoom Announces Features to Enhance Classroom Management
Next articleAmazon CEO Jeff Bezos 1st Person Ever To Be Worth Over $200 Billion

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more
Lead Story

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Older People With Plenty of Vitamin C Have Best Skeletal Muscle Mass: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People above 50, kindly take note. Researchers have found that older people who eat plenty of Vitamin C -- commonly found in citrus fruits,...
Read more

Dialysis Patients at Higher Covid-19 Risk: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
It's widely known fact that Covid-19 can spread rapidly among residents in nursing homes and now, Johns Hopkins study shows people receiving hemo dialysis...
Read more

Canon Camera Users Can Now Back Up to Google Photos via Wi-Fi

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has announced that Canon camera users will be able to upload the photos captured directly to Google Photos via Wi-Fi in original quality. In...
Read more

Google Introduces Tabs That Load Faster in Chrome Browser

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google has introduced several features including tabs that load faster and let you organise and find them easily in Chrome browser as you work...
Read more

Facebook Shop: New Tab to Help Businesses Showcase Their Products

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The social networking giant has launched Facebook Shop on its main app, just like Instagram, that will help businesses showcase their products for billions...
Read more

Fitbit Launches Smartwatch to Measure Daily Stress

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Wearables brand Fitbit has introduced an advanced smartwatch called the Fitbit Sense that comes with electrodermal activity (EDA) to measure daily stress and comes...
Read more

This Bacteria Can Endure a Trip to Mars

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that a type of bacteria that is highly resistant to environmental hazards survived harsh space conditions for three years, raising the...
Read more

Mission To Eradicate Maths Phobia: World’s Fastest Human Computer

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash, who emerged as world's fastest human computer by winning the Mental Calculation World Championship at Mind Sports Olympiad in London earlier...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,085FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x