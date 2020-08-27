Kangana Ranaut Warns Netizens Against Harmful Consequences of Drugs

Kangana Ranaut has warned netizens against the harmful consequences of consuming drugs, including depression.

“Drugs might take you high for sometime but inevitably it throws you down in to the depths of depression, consume things that only take you up never down, earth has so much to offer, look at this freshly squeezed chilled sugarcane juice with a pinch of pink salt and lemon juice,” tweeted the actress from her verified account on Thursday.

Kangana’s tweet about the side effects of drugs comes a day after she claimed on social media that drugs are a commonplace occurrence in Bollywood. Also revealing that the most popular drug in the film industry is cocaine, the actress offered to help Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in any probe they might want her to and in return urged the “centre government” to protect her.

This comes at a time when the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has registered an NDPS case against the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and two others on the basis of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) request to probe the drug angle in the actor’s death case.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father KK Singh on Thursday morning openly declared that actress Rhea Chakraborty was giving poison to his son, and is his murderer. Singh posted his allegations against Rhea in a video where he speaks in Hindi. The video has gone viral on social media.

Soon after Sushant’s death, it was claimed by several people that the actor was battling depression. Kangana Ranaut’s tweet has raised the question among netizens whether Sushant was actually battling depression and whether it was a consequence of the drugs being given to him. (IANS)