Monday, January 25, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Bollywood Interview B-Town Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Encourages Yoga During Pregnancy
EntertainmentBollywood InterviewLife StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

B-Town Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Encourages Yoga During Pregnancy

Kareena, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women

0
Kareena Kapoor supports yoga during pregnancy. IANS

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her social media endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture doing yoga in the post.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her social media endorsing yoga during pregnancy. IANS

“A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm,” she captioned the image.

ALSO READ: Young Indian Girls Facing A Digital Divide

Kareena, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women. She was known to promote the same during her first pregnancy as well. She has a four-year-old son Taimur with Saif. (IANS)

Previous articleCelebrate Republic Day By Indulging In Culinary Delights
Next articleOpinion: 72 Years of India as a Republic!

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Scientists Ask For Strict Measures To Restrict New Covid-19 Strain

NewsGram Desk - 0
With new Covid-19 strains reported from several parts of the world giving fresh threats to the fight against the pandemic, a group of scientists...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Pandemic: An Eye-Opener For Health Sector

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic should serve as an eye-opener for the government to increase allocation for the health sector in the Union Budget 2020-21, feel...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Tri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
Republic day is around the corner and so is the end of winter fashion. So why not end it in style? Here are some...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Scientists Ask For Strict Measures To Restrict New Covid-19 Strain

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
With new Covid-19 strains reported from several parts of the world giving fresh threats to the fight against the pandemic, a group of scientists...
Read more

Pandemic: An Eye-Opener For Health Sector

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid-19 pandemic should serve as an eye-opener for the government to increase allocation for the health sector in the Union Budget 2020-21, feel...
Read more

Tri-colour, The Colour Code For Republic Day

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Republic day is around the corner and so is the end of winter fashion. So why not end it in style? Here are some...
Read more

Youth Must Be Made Aware Of Voter Registration

India NewsGram Desk - 0
On the occasion of 11th National Voters Day (NVD), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emphasized the need to spread awareness and ensure voter...
Read more

Exercising Muscle May Ward Off Chronic Inflammation On Its Own

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Human muscle has an innate ability to ward off the damaging effects of chronic inflammation when exercised, a new study suggests. The study, published...
Read more

Study: The Wealth Of Indian Billionaires Increased By 35 Percent During The Lockdown

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As the pandemic severely hit the economy leaving millions out of job, the wealth of Indian billionaires increased by 35 percent during the lockdown...
Read more

An Initiative By Women To Inspire Womanhood- ‘The Bravest Women’s Planner 2021’

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
In the first-ever initiative by three Chandigarh-based women to inspire womanhood, 'The Bravest Women's Planner 2021', inspired by one of the top 10 life...
Read more

The Different Factors That Can Help Improve Handwriting

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
If you have ever received a comment about your 'bad' handwriting, fret not, chances are that it might not be you but the pen...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
paper writing service on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada