B-Town Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan Encourages Yoga During Pregnancy

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a post on her social media endorsing yoga during pregnancy. The actor, who is expecting her second child with actor husband Saif Ali Khan, shared a picture doing yoga in the post.

“A little bit of yoga, a little bit of calm,” she captioned the image.

ALSO READ: Young Indian Girls Facing A Digital Divide

Kareena, who will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha, has been promoting comfortable life for working women. She was known to promote the same during her first pregnancy as well. She has a four-year-old son Taimur with Saif. (IANS)