Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Karima Baloch, The Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead
Lead StoryWorld

Karima Baloch, The Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead

Karima Baloch Human Rights Activist was found dead in Toronto, Canada

0
Karima Baloch
Lt. Karima Baloch was a Human Rights Activist. Twitter

BY SHWETA PORWAL

Karima Baloch Human rights activist was found dead in Toronto, Canada. The reason for her death is unknown. Karima Baloch was 37 years old and was the first women chairperson of the Baloch Student Organization. She was a vocal critic of the Pakistan government and has actively worked to highlight all the mishappening done to the people of Balochistan.

Karima Baloch was found missing on 20 December. She was last seen on December 20, in the BayST+ Queens Quay W area wearing black jeans, winter jacket followed by Black boots. The Toronto Police found her dead body drowned off an Island near Toronto’s Lakeshore.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Who was Karima Baloch? 

Karima was born in Balochistan’s trump area and was currently living in Canada. Baloch came to Canada in the year 2015, to apply for political asylum with a fear that she was not safe in Balochistan due to her political views. She started living in Canada with a refugee status because she had been targeted for her activism in Pakistan. Karima in Islamabad was addressed as a dangerous political actor and was a threat to the Nation’s security, deep inside on the other hand for the people of Balochistan she was a local hero and ray of hope.

Karima Baloch

Karima Baloch was an active campaigner for Baloch rights and a supporter of the free Balochistan Movement. In 2016, she was included in the ‘BBC 100 Women 2016’ list for her works and for being a constant fearless woman worker for her Nation who has stood still to inform people of the Human Rights violations.

As a Human rights activist, Baloch used her social media platforms to convey her messages and inform the abductions, torture, and other human rights violations that people of Balochistan were being subjected to by the Pakistan Government. As a part of her work, she used to regularly deliver speeches at different conferences, was familiar with media, attended protest rallies, and enjoyed a good following on social media platforms.

A tweet from Lt. Karima Baloch’s Friend and colleague named Lateef Johar Baloch.

Back in 2016, when asked about the reason for her joining politics she said-

When I was growing up, I never thought of becoming a politician. I was more interested in arts and psychology. It is obvious that when you are living in a society whose sufferings you see all around you on a daily basis, then you begin to question why is this happening to me and my people?” She said it was the political situation in Balochistan that pushed her into politics.

Losing Karima Baloch is a great loss to the Baloch Nation and the National Movement. Balochistan has lost a visionary leader and a National Symbol. Compensation for this great loss is impossible for centuries.

ALSO READ: Paranoia, Denial, Fraud and Cheating Begin to Define Pakistan’s National Character

After the sudden news of the death of its leader and former chairperson of BSO Azad and National leader Karima Baloch, the Baloch National Movement has declared 40 days of mourning.

Karima Baloch was a courageous woman and a visionary leader.

Previous article3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani
Next articleHow To Buy The Right Final Expense Policy For Your Parents?

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How To Buy The Right Final Expense Policy For Your Parents?

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER Losing a parent is an emotional and painful experience, no matter how old you are. Thinking about your parents no longer with...
Read more
Business

3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani

NewsGram Desk - 0
As contactless food became the norm in the pandemic-hit year, online delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that some form of biryani was ordered...
Read more
Environment

Industrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31

NewsGram Desk - 0
All the industrial units spread across 50 areas in Delhi have been directed to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by January 31...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How To Buy The Right Final Expense Policy For Your Parents?

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY CATHY CARTER Losing a parent is an emotional and painful experience, no matter how old you are. Thinking about your parents no longer with...
Read more

Karima Baloch, The Pakistani Human Rights Activist Found Dead

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Karima Baloch Human rights activist was found dead in Toronto, Canada. The reason for her death is unknown. Karima Baloch was 37...
Read more

3 Lakh Users Made Swiggy Debut By Ordering A Chicken Biryani

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As contactless food became the norm in the pandemic-hit year, online delivery platform Swiggy on Tuesday said that some form of biryani was ordered...
Read more

Industrial Units To Switch Over To PNG By January 31

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
All the industrial units spread across 50 areas in Delhi have been directed to switch over to Piped Natural Gas (PNG) by January 31...
Read more

2020: The Defining Year For The Indian Space Sector

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Even though the year 2020 would be known as Covid-19 year, it could also be termed as the defining year for the Indian space...
Read more

2020 OTT Space Rewind: Set Of Actors Who Made Their Presence Felt

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The year that is about to end will go down in the history as one that reorganized entertainment as never before in our lifetime....
Read more

Trends Which You Should Leave Behind At The End Of 2020

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The year 2020 was havoc as the pandemic took over the whole world. Many trends evolved during the lockdown, from Dalogna coffee to Bollywood...
Read more

Rejoicing December 22 National Mathematics Day

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As it's rightly said - mathematics is what you make of it. Perhaps, mathematics is more of Arts than Science and the art lies...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada