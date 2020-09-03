Actress Karisma Kapoor finds happiness in simple little things.

On Thursday, Karisma took to her Instagram account and posted a picture sitting in her balcony. She makes a casual statement in a black T-shirt and blue jeans.

Along with sharing the image, Karisma also spoke about how happy she is, to be wearing a pair of jeans after a long time.

“Love simple things (like wearing jeans after a really long time) #ThursdayThought,” she captioned the picture, which had her fans gushing.

“You look so beautiful,” a user commented.

“So fresh and young,” another user wrote.

The actress was last seen on screen in the web show, “Mentalhood”, which marked her digital debut. (IANS)