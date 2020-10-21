Kartik Aryan To Walk Virtual Runway In Lakme Fashion Week

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan will be seen walking a virtual runway for designer Manish Malhotra at the first digital Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) edition on Tuesday.

Manish Malhotra and LFW have partnered to support artisans through a fund-raising opening show presentation in which he will be showcasing his collection that aims to revive indigenous craftsmen and artisans’ slow and purist workmanship. The line-up is inspired by the “majesty of old-world regalia and takes the liberty to re-interpret the look in a more suitable palette for modern tastes.”

The event will see many other Bollywood actors walking the virtual ramp. Actress and dancer Sandeepa Dhar will walk for designer Kaveri Lalchand, who will launch her collection inspired the state of Bengal on the Sustainable Fashion Day of the event on October 22.

Diana Penty will sashay the ramp adorning ensembles designed by Disha Patil on Day 4 of LFW on October 24. Patil will launch her collection ‘The Labyrinth’ inspired by sacred geometry and fueled by poetry is the perfect offering for the new-age bride.

Actor Aparshakti Khurrana will also be walking the virtual runway on Day 4 along with the debutant showstopper Radhika Madan. The duo will be sporting ensembles from the ‘Neo – Phulkari’ collection by designer duo Sukriti and Aakriti. Their collection is inspired by the history of Punjab and tries to revive the traditional handicraft.

Day 5 will see Athiya Shetty setting strutting down the virtual ramp as the muse for designer Aisha Rao who has created the collection keeping the concept of zero waste in mind.

The finale show by designer Rimzim Dadu and Saaksha and Kinni will have actress Mrunal Thakur who will bring the curtain of LFW down. Dadu will be seen experimenting with her signature metallic cords and steel wires, exploring floral and geometrics.

Designer duo Saaksha & Kinni’s showcase will focus on the Banjara tribe. It will highlight the famous Banjara stone prints, their bandhani; thread work, and iconic usage of mirrors and coins – the Lambadi. (IANS)