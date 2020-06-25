Here’s How You Can Keep Your Hair Healthy and Avoid Hair Fall This Monsoon

Increased levels of humidity during the monsoon makes it difficult to manage our precious tresses. Problems such as frizzy hair, dandruff, and hair fall become more common as we, expect the monsoons to be here soon enough.

Almost of all, we have experienced hair fall clogging our washroom drains, or clumps of hair shedding off while combing.

Dilip Kundlia, Director, Oshea Herbals shares a few tips on tackling monsoon hair worries:

Use the right comb to untangle your hair – wide-toothed combs that are less static.

To avoid breakage, comb your hair at the bottom and then start combing up to the roots.

Make sure your hair is fully wet before you apply shampoo and use warm water while shampooing.

Like your skin, your hair also needs hydration. Drink plenty of water.

Eat a balanced protein-rich diet, along with plenty of fruits and vegetables.

Condition your hair and leave it on for a few minutes for deep conditioning effects.

For Frizzy Hair: Some of us might face frizziness during monsoons, cream-based shampoos and conditioners are perfect solutions for this type of texture. Frizzy hair is an outcome of the raised cuticle. Use a mild shampoo and a lightweight leave-in conditioner to lock moisture. Use hair masks for dry and frizzy hair to get that extra moisture to last good 1-2 months.

For Dull Hair: You can oil your hair once in 15 days in monsoons. Leave it on for 1 hour and then shampoo and condition. Treat your hair to enriched with protein spas once a month to lock in moisture level and close the cuticles.

For Flat Hair: Use volume boost shampoos and conditioners to give your hair that extra volume look. This is a common problem during monsoons for oily or thin hair.

For Oily hair/scalp: Use a lightweight shampoo and conditioner, preferably gel-based products that do not leave your hair feeling oily or sticky. Wash your hair regularly to get rid of excess oil and dirt. Oily hair tends to become limp during monsoons and required shampoo that will give volume to the hair.

To treat hair-fall: Hair fall increases during monsoons but this is a temporary phase. Use specific shampoos and conditioners for anti-hair fall/breakage. Also, indulge in hair masks and spas, specially designed for hair fall. This will strengthen your hair from the roots as well as the length.

To treat dandruff: Humidity leads to the itchy flaky scalp in monsoons. One may have a healthy scalp throughout the year, but during monsoons are struck by dandruff menace. Use an effective anti-dandruff shampoo. Cut down on styling and styling products, that further aggravates the problem by attracting dirt and grime. (IANS)