Sunday, June 28, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Here's How You Can Keep Your Skin Balanced
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Here’s How You Can Keep Your Skin Balanced

Keep your skin balanced this monsoon

0
For balanced skin
Know the effectiveness of good old- Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising (CTM) routine here. Pixabay

The market today is flooded with products catering to different skin types and addressing specific problems. But no one can deny the effectiveness of good old- Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising (CTM) routine.

With the monsoon in the horizon, mattifying products work best to achieve balanced skin. Read on to find the right product for your skin needs:

Cleansing: Look for a mattifying cleanser which is ideal for perfectly balanced skin; it normalizes oil production and skin hydration levels.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

Toning: A crucial part of skincare, toning can transcend to a whole new level with a mattifying Toner, which has a non-sticky formula and absorbs in quickly, giving it a smooth finish and refining its texture.

Moisturizing: A mattifying Night Cream and Day Cream are ideal for your day and night skincare routines. Such products absorb quickly into the skin and smoothen it in the process, giving it an oil-free look all day and deeply moisturising it all night.

For balanced skin
Due to monsoon, humidity and dirt can take a toll on your skin and may result in acne. Pixabay

Say no to acne

With Monsoon approaching, humidity and dirt can take a toll on your skin and may result in acne.

Cleansing: Formulations with Witch Hazel Extract and Eucalyptus Extracts help to exfoliate skin and remove dead skin cells that block pores.

Toning: A blemish clearing toner removes excess oil and traces of dirt, make-up, refines and clarifies everything.

Masking: Formulated with mineral clay and silicas, a mask will pull out all the dirt, oil and pore clogging debris like a magnet.

For balanced skin
Formulations with Witch Hazel Extract and Eucalyptus Extracts help to exfoliate skin. Pixabay

Also Read: US States Record Highest Daily Total of New Cases

Blackhead clearing liquid Extraction strip: It’s an Innovative gel formula that transform from a liquid to a peel of patch to provide extraction of blackheads, leaving behind supple & clear skin.

Spot gel: A target treatment reduces inflammation quickly to alleviate the flare ups. A higher level of Salicylic acid which penetrates into and will give quick results.

As we try to stick to our favourite beauty products, rotating products according to seasons should be a vital part of your beauty regimen. (IANS)

Previous articleUS States Record Highest Daily Total of New Cases
Next articleGlobal Covid-19 Cases Climbing Towards 10 Million Mark

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

NewsGram Desk - 0
With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months. IANS brings you a...
Read more
Lead Story

Culinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials

NewsGram Desk - 0
Home sheltering has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend across the country. Millennials have been dusting off old aprons from...
Read more
Entertainment

Silver Screen and the Magic of Bollywood

NewsGram Desk - 0
There was this word, Silver Screen, and it spelled magic. The phrase was probably coined in the black and white era. When the arc...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Bollywood Stars and Their Upcoming Digital Releases

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
With the lockdown shutting film shoots, upcoming assignments of several filmstars will release on various digital platforms in the next months. IANS brings you a...
Read more

Culinary Skills Test During Lockdown by Millennials

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home sheltering has made cooking restaurant-style food at home the most common trend across the country. Millennials have been dusting off old aprons from...
Read more

Silver Screen and the Magic of Bollywood

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
There was this word, Silver Screen, and it spelled magic. The phrase was probably coined in the black and white era. When the arc...
Read more

Obesity in Children and The Need to Restrict it

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Childhood Obesity is fast becoming a major health problem. In most cases, it is a result of an unhealthy lifestyle and it might lead...
Read more

TB, Measles, Polio Vaccines Might Provide Protection From COVID-19

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Steve Baragona As the world waits for a COVID-19 vaccine, scientists are testing whether shots already in use for other diseases might provide some...
Read more

The Stars Who Contribute in Gaming

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Aditi Roy "Gaming is for nerds," a myth long ingrained in us. Gone are the days when gaming was associated with negative connotations, and...
Read more

Industrial Profits of China Drop 19% Between January-May 2020

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The profits of China's major industrial companies dropped by 19.3 per cent year on year between January and May this year due to the...
Read more

Udaipur to Finally Get a Film City in its Vicinity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Udaipur, it seems, will finally be getting a Film City in its vicinity. The Rajasthan Chief Minister's Office has written to the Revenue Department...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,001FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,776FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada