Friday, January 29, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Business Key Data Learning Lessons For Indian Firms
BusinessLead Story

Key Data Learning Lessons For Indian Firms

Organizations in India need to ensure that data is irrecoverable upon destruction so that it doesn't become a liability

0
Indian Firms
There are numerous advantages in having the latest real-time data on hand. Pixabay

As enterprises struggle to understand the importance of data lifecycle were destructing the data is equally important to archiving or retaining it in the systems on the Cloud, only 43 percent of Indian firms are fully aware of current and upcoming data protection laws, a new report said on Thursday,

While the B2B firms are more prepared than B2C, 80 percent of organizations have a defined data retention policy, according to a joint report by Deloitte and Blancco, that provides data erasure and mobile device diagnostics software.

According to the report, organizations in India need to ensure that data is irrecoverable upon destruction so that it doesn’t become a liability.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

“With more stringent data privacy laws in place, secure and certified methods of data destruction are required to support enterprise compliance and compliance by third-party vendors,” the findings showed.

As organizations across the globe become more customer-centric, it becomes inevitable for them to consider new and upcoming privacy laws and standards and include the relevant data disposal and sanitization practices for their Global Capability Centers (GCCs) in India.

“The digital transformation of enterprises has paved the way for a data-centric ecosystem which enables housing petabytes of personal data on cloud infrastructure and gigabytes of data on endpoints,” Manish Sehgal, Partner, Deloitte India, told IANS.

“Another vital aspect is to securely dispose of the data which is no longer required for business purposes and our survey insights show only 32 percent of organizations produced a certification of data removal from solid-state drives at end-of-life,” Sehgal added.

Indian Firms
The demand for the data protection officer (DPO) is increasing substantially. Pixabay

The efficient management of data from its inception through its disposition is the responsibility of all organizations handling the data. The two critical end stages are the Archive stage, which addresses retention policies and adherence with those policies, and the Dispose stage, which addresses end-of-life data sanitization of assets or from within active environments.

“With more stringent data privacy laws in place, secure and certified methods of data destruction are required to support enterprise compliance and compliance by third-party vendors,” the report mentioned.

Due to regulatory reasons, the demand for the data protection officer (DPO) is increasing substantially, and more and more organizations require this position.

“The majority of organizations do not have consolidated visibilities into their vendors’ data destruction processes, which makes it difficult to comply with relevant regulations and laws,” the report noted.

ALSO READ: Digital Transformation Seen in Indian Firms

According to Sehgal, an effective sanitization at the end-of-data lifecycle, especially the ones collecting and processing personal data is paramount.

“The efficient management of data from its inception through its disposition is the collective responsibility of all organizations handling the data and consumer who need to be educated about being privacy-conscious”.(IANS)

Previous articleMusic Labels Are Non- Mandatory: Kumar Sanu
Next articleHigh Risk Of Death For To Be Mothers Due To Covid

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Cross Country Road Trip Tips For Traveling Across The USA

NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARINA COLEMAN Believe it or not, the classic American road trip is not a thing of the past. More and more Americans than ever...
Read more
finance

Economic Survey: India Requires An Active, Counter-Cyclical Fiscal Policy

NewsGram Desk - 0
India requires an active fiscal policy that will ensure accrual of overall benefits from the Centre's seminal economic reforms, said Economic Survey 2020-21 on...
Read more
India

Survey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

NewsGram Desk - 0
Access to bare necessities has improved across the country and is highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, while it is lowest in Odisha,...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Cross Country Road Trip Tips For Traveling Across The USA

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
BY ARINA COLEMAN Believe it or not, the classic American road trip is not a thing of the past. More and more Americans than ever...
Read more

Economic Survey: India Requires An Active, Counter-Cyclical Fiscal Policy

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
India requires an active fiscal policy that will ensure accrual of overall benefits from the Centre's seminal economic reforms, said Economic Survey 2020-21 on...
Read more

Survey: Access To Bare Necessities Has Improved Across The Country

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Access to bare necessities has improved across the country and is highest in Kerala, Punjab, Haryana, and Gujarat, while it is lowest in Odisha,...
Read more

Need For Higher Public Spending on Accessible and Affordable Healthcare in India

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Union Finance Ministry on Friday pressed on the need for higher public spending on healthcare, its accessibility and affordability. As health is a state...
Read more

Obesity Promotes The Growth of Alzheimer’s Disease, Says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Being overweight is an additional burden on brain health and it may exacerbate Alzheimer's disease, a new study suggests. The study revealed that obesity may...
Read more

High Risk Of Death For To Be Mothers Due To Covid

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Women, take note. Contracting Covid-19 while expecting a baby can have deadly consequences, a new study suggests. The findings suggested that the Covid-19 mortality rate...
Read more

Key Data Learning Lessons For Indian Firms

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
As enterprises struggle to understand the importance of data lifecycle were destructing the data is equally important to archiving or retaining it in the...
Read more

Music Labels Are Non- Mandatory: Kumar Sanu

Bollywood Interview Admin1 - 0
Veteran Bollywood singer Kumar Sanu is of the opinion that while big music labels can play a vital role in playback singing, their support...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://www.Bam.ssru.ac.th on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
cheap flights on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Dominoqq Online on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노계열 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
game terbaik ps vita on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
kunjungi situs ini on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Julius on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모바일카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Morris on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
eskişehir escort on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada