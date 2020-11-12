Thursday, November 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian festivals Key Factors To Weigh In Before Purchasing Gold This Year
Indian festivalsLead Story

Key Factors To Weigh In Before Purchasing Gold This Year

Be a smart buyer

0
purchasing
Few factors to keep in mind while you are purchasing gold. Flickr

It’s that time of the year and festive cheer can be felt in the air! In addition to the merriment, most Indians look forward to buying products they have been eyeing all year. Considered to be an auspicious time to make big-ticket purchases or begin a new venture, the festive season features discounts galore. One of the most common purchases made by consumers is jewelry.

Buying jewelry, particularly gold, has been woven into our tradition and is viewed as customary to buy gold jewelry during the festive season. However, with volatile prices and COVID-19 continuing its onslaught, there are some key factors to weigh in before purchasing gold this year, says Rupesh Jain, Founder & CEO of Candere, an online jewelry brand.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Go digital

The days when people used to visit jewelry stores with their families to buy gold are long gone. COVID-19 has resulted in the world shifting towards contactless and digital purchases; buying gold is no exception. Purchasing or selling gold digitally has never been easier and people are gravitating towards digital buying amidst the pandemic, Jain says.

“Since gold will always remain an asset to the buyer, they needn’t be afraid to purchase it during this time. Although, one should always check the price before purchasing to ensure that they are making a profit rather than paying more than they should.”

Check the hallmark

purchasing
While purchasing a gold item it is very important to check the Hallmark of the product. Pinterest

When buying gold, a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) hallmark is the most crucial element. When purchasing gold jewelry, it is imperative to look for 22K, 18K, and 14K gold as advised by the BIS. Ensuring that the jewelry meets the standards set by the BIS will not only allow you to buy the best quality gold but also let its resale value be unaffected by quality issues, Jain points out.

Look for the best schemes

The world is going through challenging times and there may be some hesitancy surrounding the purchase of gold due to factors such as viability, fluctuating prices, etc. Therefore, it is best to look for brands offering feasible plans, thereby making purchasing gold easier, he underlines.

ALSO READ: Top Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020

“For instance, plans such as the DGRP (Double Gold Rate Protection) ensure that customers can purchase gold for the lowest price by freezing the rates and make the purchase later. Shopping online gives consumers the advantage of booking the rate of gold as per the booking date’s prices, benefitting them more, and allowing them sufficient time to purchase after booking.”

Buying gold will never become obsolete as gold offers financial security apart from being an accessory. Become a smart buyer by following the simple steps mentioned above and make the most out of your purchase. (IANS)

Previous articleTop Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020
Next articleThis Diwali, Indians Are Preferring Inter-State Road Trips And Beach Destinations

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

How Placement Preparation Training Could Prepare Students For A Better Career

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya A shift from college life to professional life demands the development of essential soft skills to a land lucrative internship or job...
Read more
Business

5 Career Opportunities In Diverse Industries For French-Language Experts

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Knowledge of a foreign language in this age of globalization helps boost one’s confidence, deepens their cultural connections, broadens their perspective, and...
Read more
Health & Fitness

It Is Important To Understand The Children Suffering With Intellectual Disabilities

NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us are naturally diverse learners and it is important for us to understand children with learning and thinking differences, along with reducing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

Most Popular

How Placement Preparation Training Could Prepare Students For A Better Career

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya A shift from college life to professional life demands the development of essential soft skills to a land lucrative internship or job...
Read more

5 Career Opportunities In Diverse Industries For French-Language Experts

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sunidhi Beeliya Knowledge of a foreign language in this age of globalization helps boost one’s confidence, deepens their cultural connections, broadens their perspective, and...
Read more

It Is Important To Understand The Children Suffering With Intellectual Disabilities

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
All of us are naturally diverse learners and it is important for us to understand children with learning and thinking differences, along with reducing...
Read more

This Diwali, Indians Are Preferring Inter-State Road Trips And Beach Destinations

India NewsGram Desk - 0
2020 has been a surprising year - masks and gloves are a common sight, WFH a lifestyle, and virtual gatherings are routine. However, as...
Read more

Key Factors To Weigh In Before Purchasing Gold This Year

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
It's that time of the year and festive cheer can be felt in the air! In addition to the merriment, most Indians look forward...
Read more

Top Jewelry Picks For Dhanteras 2020

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
Dhanteras, the festival of wealth and prosperity marks the onset of Diwali festivities. Begin the festive cheer by gifting yourself or your loved one...
Read more

Dhanteras 2020: Everything You Need To Know About The History, Timings And Muhurat

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The term ‘Dhanteras’, “Dhan” denotes wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi is worshiped on this day to gain wealth, prosperity, and well-being. To mark...
Read more

Domestic Airlines to Deploy Up to 70% of Flight Capacity

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Centre on Wednesday allowed domestic airlines to deploy up to 70 percent of their flight capacity from an earlier 60 percent, with immediate...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,782FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada