Tuesday, February 23, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Beauty Tips Key Parameters To Keep Your Tresses Healthy And Shiny
Life StyleBeauty TipsLead Story

Key Parameters To Keep Your Tresses Healthy And Shiny

Opting for a coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts instantly adds an aromatic fragrance and dials down the thickness of the oil making it lightweight and non-sticky

0
tresses
Use coconut oil to keep your hair healthy. Pixabay

Don’t we all dream of having luscious shiny locks? We’ve all stepped out of the salon with gorgeous shiny hair and have seen the shine wearing off over the next few days, taking us back to our original hair texture. No matter how many serums and styling products you use, the external shine will only be temporary as a genuine long-lasting shine will only appear once your tresses are healthy and well-nourished.

When your hair follicle is healthy and nourished, the shine reflects on your hair from root to tips. If you are wondering how you can have shiny healthy hair all day — every day, the easiest and least expensive way to do that is by regularly oiling your hair with coconut hair oil, suggested Aparna Santhanam (MD, DNB) — Consultant Dermatologist, Marico India Limited for Parachute Advanced Jasmine Hair Oil.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

“Doing so will certainly help you achieve that salon-like hair texture without having to put in much effort… and money. And if you want to add a dash of fragrance to your shiny hair, choose a coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts.”

tresses
Coconut hair oil has several benefits. Pixabay

Coconut hair oil has several benefits. It penetrates 10x deeper in your scalp, locking in all the required hydration and nutrition for shiny healthy tresses. Regularly oiling your hair using coconut hair oil will keep your scalp well-nourished preventing it from getting dry and flaky. It helps in moisturizing your scalp from deep within. Coconut hair oil also has antiviral/antimicrobial properties which help to rid your scalp of infections and retain the health of your scalp. A healthy scalp will ensure that your hair grows faster, stronger, and shinier.

ALSO READ: Coconut Oil The Ultimate Champion Towards Restoring Hair Health

Opting for a coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts instantly adds an aromatic fragrance and dials down the thickness of the oil making it lightweight and non-sticky. Jasmine flowers have a heavenly fragrance and women have been adorning their hair with it through generations. It has a wonderful fragrance that helps you to relax by soothing your mind and calming down the nerves. Gently massage in coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts into your scalp and tips of your hair and let it sit for 20-30 minutes and then rinse off with a gentle cleanser. The power combination of Coconut + Jasmine will not only give you healthy shiny hair but also, leave you with a soothing fragrance.

You may also use coconut hair oil with Jasmine extracts as a serum post hair wash. All you need to do is dab a small quantity onto your slightly damp hair to add that extra boost of shine. This will help keep your hair in place, prevent flyaways while also giving you a healthy shine throughout the day. Switching out your serums and using this combination hair oil instead will also save you endless touch-ups throughout the day making your tresses look almost as good as it was when you left your house even after a long day out in the sun. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleMicrosoft To Launch Text Predictions In Its Word Tool On Windows
Next articleEdTech Startups On A Roll, Bet Big On India

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more
Lead Story

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more
Lead Story

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Age is Just a Bar! This Ujjain-Based Woman Completes Ph.D. at The Age of 80

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
There is a saying that there is no age barrier for reading and learning that a person can continue to learn and grow throughout...
Read more

Why India Is Yet To Produce A World-Class Smartphone Game

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
India is set to see its smartphone base increase to reach 820 million, currently hovering around 550 million, in the next two years. Despite...
Read more

Offering Positive Encouragement Improves Students Academics

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Offering students more positive encouragement not only reduces disruptive classroom behavior but can improve students' academic and social outcomes, say, researchers. The findings, published...
Read more

A List Of Upcoming Films That Explore Horror In A New Light

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood Horror is evolving beyond simple tales of ghosts, haunted houses, and possession stories. FIlmmakers are learning to give a spin to the tale....
Read more

Digital Space is Bringing Television Shows on Board With Spin-Offs: Ravi Dubey

Bollywood Interview NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Ravi Dubey says it is extremely disruptive and amazing that the digital space is bringing television shows on board with spin-offs. Ravi's show "Jamai...
Read more

Spending Longer Periods of Time Online Linked To Loneliness: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Loneliness has become increasingly prevalent among adolescents, who spend longer and longer periods of time online, says a new study. "In the coronavirus period, loneliness...
Read more

EdTech Startups On A Roll, Bet Big On India

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
With one of the youngest populations in the world and limited availability of good quality educational institutions and teachers, it is not surprising that...
Read more

Key Parameters To Keep Your Tresses Healthy And Shiny

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Don't we all dream of having luscious shiny locks? We've all stepped out of the salon with gorgeous shiny hair and have seen the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

vapinger on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harris172.webyazilimdestek.com/57.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
jones546.skbizness.com/2020/12/30/3-techniques-for-e-cigarette-you-can-use-today/ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
podsmall.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
vapinger.com on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Vape Shop on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Novo 2 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
harrison532.elsokhnaonline.com/2020/12/5-recommendations-on-e-cigarette-you-need-to-use-today.html on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada