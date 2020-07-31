Friday, July 31, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Kids Below 10 Years of Age Not Major Source of Covid-19 Transmission:...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Kids Below 10 Years of Age Not Major Source of Covid-19 Transmission: Study

Children under 10 years of age are unlikely to drive outbreaks of Covid-19 in daycares and schools

0
Kids under 10 less likely to drive Covid-19 outbreaks: Study
The transmission in kids was traced back to the community and home settings or adults. Pixabay

In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have found that children, especially below 10 years, are not a major source of transmission of Covid-19.

The research team from McMaster University in Canada provides high-quality summaries of research evidence to support public health professionals and policymakers in making evidence-based decisions.

“The bottom line thus far is that children under 10 years of age are unlikely to drive outbreaks of Covid-19 in daycares and schools and that, to date, adults were much more likely to be the transmitter of infection than children,” said study researcher Sarah Neil-Sztramko from the McMaster University.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

The review found among children who were infected, the transmission was traced back to the community and home settings or adults, rather than amongst children within daycares or schools even in jurisdictions where schools remained open or have since reopened.

Kids under 10 less likely to drive Covid-19 outbreaks: Study
Families are undergoing considerable stress during the pandemic. Pixabay

“Within household clusters, adults were much more likely to be the index case than children. The quality of evidence is moderate, and the findings are consistent,” the authors said.

The review included consideration of 33 research publications. In the second research, the review also found that families are undergoing considerable stress during the pandemic.

“We found that families are under strain, especially female caregivers and children, with increasing gender gaps in employment and household labour and poor mental health outcomes in children,” said Neil-Sztramko.

The researchers also found gender gaps in employment between women and men have grown during the pandemic, with women more than men experiencing reduced hours and job losses.

Kids under 10 less likely to drive Covid-19 outbreaks: Study
The researchers also found gender gaps in employment between women and men have grown during the pandemic. Pixabay

Women and higher-income earners are more likely to be in occupations that could be done from home, and among parents who can work from home, mothers reduced their work hours more than fathers, particularly mothers of primary school-aged children.

Also Read: Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

“We recognised early on that there was a significant need to summarise the overwhelming amount of research evidence emerging on Covid-19, appraise its quality, and distribute widely that evidence to support public health decision making in Canada,” the authors wrote.

Recently, another study published in The Lancet Child and Adolescent Health journal, revealed that mothers with Covid-19 infection are unlikely to pass the virus to their newborn if correct hygiene precautions are observed. (IANS)

Previous articleChildren Can Spread Covid-19 As Much Adults : Research
Next articleHealth Hub: Swiggy to Deliver Healthy Food at Your Doorstep

RELATED ARTICLES

Lead Story

Tired of Your Work Schedule? Here Are 6 Tips to Help You Free Yourself from Digital World

NewsGram Desk - 0
As per Nielsen, an average American uses a phone or tablet at least 3 hours per day whereas the average usage time of a...
Read more
Entertainment

Raveena Tandon Spreads Word About Adopting Rescued Animals

NewsGram Desk - 0
Raveena Tandon has taken to social media to spread the word about adopting rescued animals. The actress also shared photographs of her pets. Raveena took...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Health Hub: Swiggy to Deliver Healthy Food at Your Doorstep

NewsGram Desk - 0
Swiggy on Friday launched a dedicated healthy food discovery feature with curated health menus and dishes by select restaurants on its main app. Currently available...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Tired of Your Work Schedule? Here Are 6 Tips to Help You Free Yourself from Digital World

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
As per Nielsen, an average American uses a phone or tablet at least 3 hours per day whereas the average usage time of a...
Read more

Raveena Tandon Spreads Word About Adopting Rescued Animals

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Raveena Tandon has taken to social media to spread the word about adopting rescued animals. The actress also shared photographs of her pets. Raveena took...
Read more

Health Hub: Swiggy to Deliver Healthy Food at Your Doorstep

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Swiggy on Friday launched a dedicated healthy food discovery feature with curated health menus and dishes by select restaurants on its main app. Currently available...
Read more

Kids Below 10 Years of Age Not Major Source of Covid-19 Transmission: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a fight against novel coronavirus, the researchers have found that children, especially below 10 years, are not a major source of transmission of...
Read more

Children Can Spread Covid-19 As Much Adults : Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Contrary to the previous findings which stressed that children are not a major source of Covid-19 transmission, a new study has now claimed that...
Read more

Social Media Users More Likely to Have Misperceptions About Covid-19 Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
People who get their news from social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter are more likely to have misperceptions about Covid-19 pandemic, warn researchers. The...
Read more

Here’s What Plasma Therapy Is All About

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As they wait for the Covid-19 vaccine continues, the battle rages on. Scores of people have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, many have...
Read more

American Hindus Launch “Hindu Votes Count” Campaign to Promote Voter Awareness During the 2020 US election

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
The United States Hindu Alliance (USHA) today launched a nationwide campaign under the banner of “Hindu Votes Count” to promote voter awareness and participation...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault
CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,967FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada