Thursday, December 10, 2020
Entertainment
Entertainment

The Kinds of Roles Offered To Me Now Are Different: Sonu Sood

Sonu Sood turned hero in real life during the pandemic for his charity

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood says the kind of roles coming his way have changed. Pinterest

Actor Sonu Sood, who is in the limelight for the charity work he has been doing during the lockdown, says the kind of roles coming his way has changed.

Sonu, who became popular playing the villain in Bollywood films, turned hero in real life for many stranded migrant workers when he organized transport and resources for them to reach home amid the pandemic-induced lockdown.

Asked how he wants to take forward his career in Bollywood, Sonu told IANS: “The kind of roles that have been offered are different. They are larger than life, and real-life hero roles. Things that I have done in real life, they are trying to put that in my scripts, too, which is different. I have to make sure that I live up to the expectations and do justice with whatever I do,” he added.

The actor continued: “There is a huge amount of responsibility. I came to the city to become an actor, and I will keep on doing what I enjoy the most. There will be new roles and some new stories.”

Sonu Sood
Sonu Sood is seen hosting “Bharat Ke Mahaveer”. IANS

At present, Sonu is seen hosting “Bharat Ke Mahaveer”. The series brings stories that represent the spirit of solidarity in the country and celebrates Indians who have shown extraordinary kindness during the coronavirus pandemic.

Talking about his decision to be part of the series, Sonu said: “I wanted to connect with every single individual who did something during these tough times for a common man… I wanted to understand how the whole drive started. And it was very inspiring and a great learning experience.”

The series airs on the Discovery channel, and the Discovery Plus app, and comes in partnership with the United Nations in India, NITI Aayog, and Discovery channel. (IANS)

