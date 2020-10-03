Saturday, October 3, 2020
Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life
Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

Kirti urged that health is wealth in her new social media post

Kirti Kulhari reminds of the perks of exercising
Kirti Kulhari reminds fans and followers of the perks of exercising. Pinterest

Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post.

A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing push ups. She also shared a picture where she poses next to dumbbells.

“#howsthejosh To make exercising (any form, any kind ) an integral part of your lifestyle, is one of the toughest things to do in life… But I also know, once you do, it changes the GAME for you… looking good is just a by product of it… it takes care of so many things at so many levels for you..” Kirti wrote alongside the image.

#howsthejosh 😎 To make exercising, ( any form, any kind )an integral part of your lifestyle ,is one of the toughest things to do in life … But I also know, once you do, it changes the GAME for you… looking good is just a by product of it… 🤪 it takes care of so many things at so many levels for you.. You feel good, your health is boosted like never before,your self esteem goes up, your confidence builds in a solid way, your will power increases, your stress levels go down, your BELIEF in yourself goes up, and of course you look your BEST and when you start experiencing all of this, you know that no matter “what’s going on in my life” this is going to STAY and with each such decision , all that I mentioned above keeps happening to you more and more… One thing I have come to realise HEALTH( mental, physical, emotional, spiritual) is truly the only WEALTH you actually need in LIFE and everything else just becomes so much easier.. ❤️❤️❤️ #happysaturday everyone 🤗

She added: “You feel good, your health is boosted like never before, your self esteem goes up, your confidence builds in a solid way, your will power increases, your stress levels go down, your BELIEF in yourself goes up, and of course you look your BEST and when you start experiencing all of this, you know that no matter ‘what’s going on in my life’ this is going to STAY and with each such decision, all that I mentioned above keeps happening to you more and more.”

Kirti urged that health is wealth.

“One thing I have come to realise HEALTH( mental, physical, emotional, spiritual) is truly the only WEALTH you actually need in LIFE and everything else just becomes so much easier.. #happysaturday everyone,” she wrote.

Kirti currently looks forward to the release of the films, “The Girl On The Train” and “Shaadistan”. (IANS)

