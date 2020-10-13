Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Playback Legend Kishore Kumar's Memorable Performances as an Actor
EntertainmentIndiaLead Story

Playback Legend Kishore Kumar’s Memorable Performances as an Actor

Kishore Kumar Portrayed as an Actor

Tuesday marks the 33rd death anniversary of playback legend Kishore Kumar, who passed away on this day in 1987. Pinterest

Tuesday marks the 33rd death anniversary of playback legend Kishore Kumar, who passed away on this day in 1987. To define the versatile genius as just the iconic singer that he was would be unfair. Kishore Kumar is celebrated till today as a maverick actor, too, besides screenwriter, director, producer, and composer.

Today, IANS looks back at some of his memorable performances as an actor.

NAUKARI (1954)
Kishore Kumar played the lead alongside Sheila Ramani in this Bimal Roy directorial. Naukri is one of the initial films that helped Kishore Kumar gain prominence as an actor.

ADHIKAR (1954)
The romantic comedy starred Kishore Kumar and Usha Kiran in the lead. The film, directed by Mohan Segal, did good business at the box office.

BHAI-BHAI(1956)
The film cast real-life siblings Ashok Kumar and Kishore Kumar as brothers. “Bhai-Bhai” was directed by MV Raman.

LUKOCHURI (1956)
The Bengali rom-com features Kishore Kumar in a double role, opposite Mala Sinha and Anita Guha. The film directed by Kamal Majumdar was produced under the banner of Kishore Kumar Films. “Shing Nei Tobu Nam Tar Shingo” and “Ek Poloker Ektu Dekha” are peppy numbers sung by Kishore Kumar that remain popular till today.

CHALTI KA NAAM GAADI (1958)
The comedy starred brothers Ashok Kumar, Anoop Kumar, and Kishore Kumar with Madhubala playing the female lead and Satyen Bose directing. “Babu Samjho Ishare”, “Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagisi”, “Hum the Woh Thi Aur Sama Rangeen” and “Haal Kaisa Hai Janaab ka” are popular Kishore Kumar numbers from the film.

Kishore Kumar is celebrated till today as a maverick actor, too, besides screenwriter, director, producer, and composer. Pinterest

JHUMROO (1961)
Kishore Kumar and Madhubala starred in this musical romantic comedy film helmed by Shankar Mukherjee. “Main Hoon Jhumroo” and “Koi Humdum Na Raha” in Kishore’s voice remain evergreen numbers from the film.

HALF TICKET (1962)
Kishore Kumar starred alongside Madhubala in this Hindi classic directed by Kalidas. His act as an overgrown little boy seems hilarious even after all these years.

DOOR GAGAN KI CHHAON MEIN (1964)
An adaptation of the American film “The Proud Rebel”, this film was written, directed, and produced by Kishore Kumar. He also starred in the film with son Amit Kumar and Bengali film actress Supriya Choudhury. The film received critical acclaim.

PADOSAN (1968)
The musical comedy helmed by Jyoti Swaroop is counted among Bollywood’s greatest comedies ever. Based on the Bengali film “Pasher Bari”, it stars Kishore Kumar alongside Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu, and Mehmood. The film is remembered for RD Burman compositions like “Mere Samne Wali Khidki Pe” and “Kehna Hai” sung by Kishore Kumar, and “Ek Chatur Naar” by Kishore Kumar, Manna Dey, and Mehmood.

HUNGAMA (1971)
The SM Abbas directorial comedy stars Kishore Kumar alongside Vinod Khanna, Zeenat Aman, Mehmood, Johnny Walker, and others.

With these and many more brilliant performances, particularly in the comedy genre, Abhas Kumar Ganguly — known to all by his screen name Kishore Kumar — left an indelible mark in the minds of Bollywood buffs. (IANS)

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,781FollowersFollow

