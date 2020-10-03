Saturday, October 3, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Knitted Prosthesis for Breast Cancer Survivors in India by UAE Expats
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryWorld

Knitted Prosthesis for Breast Cancer Survivors in India by UAE Expats

Distributing Knitted Prosthesis for the survivors of Breast Cancer

0
Breast Cancer Survivors
Free of cost knitted prosthesis for breast cancer survivors. Unsplash

A group of expats in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have created a total of 517 pairs of knitted and crocheted prostheses for breast cancer survivors in India, a media report said.

According to a Gulf News report published on Thursday, the items are distributed free of cost to survivors who have undergone mastectomies or other cancer treatment procedures in India.

The latest despatch of prostheses was headed to India with Geetha Krishnan, a support group member of the group, Saaisha India.

“At Saaisha, we craft these knockers and give them to survivors. We purchase the yarn, we knit the knockers and hope it will give hope and strength,” Krishnan, 49, a special educator, told Gulf News.

Each knocker, made of locally available cotton yarn, takes about four hours to craft. Worn under regular undergarments, they are comfortable and provide the look and feel of regular breasts.

Breast Cancer
In 1991, a breast cancer survivor sent out pink colored ribbons to raise awareness about breast cancer. Pixabay

The patterns are specified by Knitted Knockers of the USA, which first developed the concept of the cotton breast prostheses.

This was then taken up by Saaisha India, a registered charitable trust since April 2018.

“Many of the ladies who lend their time and effort to us learned crocheting from scratch. We are enthused and encouraged by the response of our beneficiaries, and are in the process of scaling up in terms of operations, identifying beneficiaries and adding to our volunteer base,” the Gulf News report quoted Akhila Devi, a freelance trainer who works with the group, as saying.

Also Read: 800 Million Children Have Dangerously High Lead Values in Their Blood

The knockers crafted by Saaisha’s UAE-based volunteers have so far been given to 1,000 beneficiaries, either through hospitals in Chennai, Mumbai, Coimbatore, and other cities or via individual contact. (IANS)

Previous articlePastoralists’ Contribution Significant But Overlooked
Next articleGlobal Warming Affecting Nights More than Days: Research

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more
Entertainment

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

BP Drug May Decrease Death Risk for Influenza, Pneumonia Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that drugs to lower the blood pressure of the type 'ACE inhibitors or angiotensin II receptor blockers' reduce the mortality rate...
Read more

Kirti Kulhari Reiterates the Importance of Exercising & Health in Life

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Kirti Kulhari reiterates the importance of exercising and health in life, in her latest social media post. A new Instagram video captures Kirti doing...
Read more

Researchers Find Possible Effective Way of Treating Coronavirus

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major finding, researchers have discovered that an effective way of treating the coronavirus behind the 2003 SARS epidemic also works on the...
Read more

Practice of Writing by Hand To Make Kids ‘Truly Smart’

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
As kids get glued to various types of screens during digital learning, researchers now emphasize that children must receive at least a minimum of...
Read more

Costume Jewelry is Always Bling and Not Junk!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SUJATA ASSOMULL  It has always bothered me when women refer to their costumes or high fashion jewelry pieces as "junk". Style icon Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis's...
Read more

I’ve Stopped Trying Hard to Fit in, Says Ileana D’Cruz

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Ileana D'Cruz has made a candid confession on social media, with a monochrome picture she posted on Instagram where she strikes a pose...
Read more

Sensor that Rapidly Detects COVID by the US Researcher

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a ray of hope to identify asymptomatic people, researchers in the US have developed a new test with a low-cost sensor that may...
Read more

Global Warming Affecting Nights More than Days: Research

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Global warming is affecting daytime and night-time temperatures differently - and greater night-time warming is more common than greater daytime warming worldwide, shows new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,133FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada