Know About The Impacts Of Stress On Skin

Staying at-home has resulted in a lot of stress for people — of being stuck indoors for a week on end; the uncertainty has taken a toll on people’s mental well-being. Stress cannot be hidden; it shows on your face. The first tell-tale signs reflect on your face as pale skin and mild eruptions on the surface.

Stress causes hormonal imbalance which leads to acne, rashes, hair thinning and fall, and various other skin break-outs. It is imperative that people follow a good skincare routine while they’re indoors. Staying inside does not necessarily mean you can forego or overlook skin and hair care. These are prone to more damage owing to stress. One should follow a strict, if not elaborate, skincare routine, which involves cleansing, toning, and moisturizing.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Geetanjali Shetty, a Consultant Dermatologist, and Cosmetologist on behalf of Cetaphil India shares most important of all keep yourself hydrated with water and lots of liquid!

Side effects of Stress — Oily Skin & Acne

Acne and oily skin are the most common side effects of stress. When our body is stressed it releases cortisol which is our fight or flight hormone. The cortisol (stress hormone) weakens the skin’s immune system, leading to oxidative (free radicals) stress, which manifests itself as wrinkles, lines, and lackluster skin. It also increases inflammation in the body and conditions like eczema, rosacea, and psoriasis can flare-up.

Prevention

For skin, stress is quite evident in various forms like redness of the skin, acne, etc. If there are skin breakouts and eruptions — it is better to avoid exfoliation and stick to cleansing your face thrice daily. Similarly, those with skin on the drier side should aim to wash their face only twice a day with a foaming cleanser. Should your skin need a little boost, indulging in Vitamin C to help combat the loss?

If you know you’re about to enter a stressful period, try to make time for the activities that will help you feel calm and rested — your skin will thank you.

ALSO READ: Stay Acne Proof This Monsoon Season

Home Remedies to fight acne

It is highly imperative to discover what one is getting exposed to and when. Stick to your skincare routine – cleansing, exfoliating, and moisturizing, and keep sunscreen handy for the times that you may have to make a quick dash to the grocers. Even if you’re not wearing makeup, your face still gathers sweat, sebum, and dirt build-up throughout the day.

Lastly, it is important that to stay away from fried and spicy food. Vitamin E is a superfood for your skin — you can apply it topically or you can choose to consume it through vitamin E-rich foods like almonds, corn oil, cod-liver oil, hazelnuts, lobster, peanut butter, safflower oil, salmon steak, and sunflower seeds. The most essential thing to bear in mind is to keep yourself hydrated — drink lots of water, juices, and liquids. (IANS)