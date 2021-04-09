Friday, April 9, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Know About Multiple Myeloma And What The Treatment Entails
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Know About Multiple Myeloma And What The Treatment Entails

There's no cure to multiple myeloma, but with proper treatment, the progress of the disease can be slowed down

0
multiple myeloma
Multiple myeloma is a complex disease. Pixabay

Multiple myeloma is a complex disease. It is a type of blood cancer that is rare, and males are more likely to develop multiple myeloma than females. It is also termed Kahler’s disease. Plasma cells which are a type of white blood cells produce antibodies that fight infections in our body.

Due to multiple myeloma, these plasma cells start multiplying in an abnormal way. In multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells cumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out the healthy blood cells in our bones. The cancer cells prevent the production of helpful antibodies and instead, produce abnormal proteins that often lead to low blood counts, impairing the body’s ability to fight off infection.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Generally, the disease doesn’t show symptoms until it has advanced, so diagnosing multiple myeloma is truly difficult. The specific signs, age of onset, and rate of development of this disease differ from patient to patient. Multiple myeloma affects several parts of our body. As multiple myeloma gets worse, the plasma cells spill out of our bone marrow and while it gets spread, it damages more organs.

Some of the symptoms of multiple myeloma may include bone pain, easily broken bones, frequent infections, upset stomach, fevers, excessive thirst, increased urination, fatigue, nausea, weight loss, weakness or numbness in arms and legs, kidney problems, constipation, etc.

multiple myeloma
Some changes in our blood cells can show a red flag towards multiple myeloma. Pixabay

Though the exact cause of this disease is yet to be discovered, there are multiple risk factors that include: Increasing age, especially when the age is more than 65 years, Male sex, Black race, Genetic history, Obesity, Being exposed to radiation, Being exposed to chemicals used in rubber manufacturing, woodworking, or firefighting, or in herbicides.

Some changes in our blood cells can show a red flag towards multiple myeloma. The presence of more than the required amount of calcium in our blood, a smaller number of red blood cells, in spite of the high level of total protein, specifically lacking in the protein called Albumin. Doctors may suggest a complete blood count (CBC) and along with it, checking the creatinine level in the blood helps to identify if the kidneys are working properly. Sometimes, doctors recommend bone marrow and biopsy.

ALSO READ: Multiple myeloma is now a highly controllable disease&#8221;, Says Experts

There’s no cure to multiple myeloma, but with proper treatment, the progress of the disease can be slowed down, and sometimes the symptoms might disappear. The treatment of multiple myeloma depends on the overall health condition of the patient and the stage of the disease. The treatment helps in eradicating myeloma cells, control tumor growth, reduce pain, and allow patients to live an active life. Generally, the treatment of multiple myeloma involves chemotherapy which helps to reduce the number of abnormal plasma cells, some bone modifying drugs are prescribed to strengthen the bone and reduce bone pain and the risk of fractures. In some cases, a stem cell transplant is suggested. Some patients may undergo radiation therapy which destroys cancer cells and reduces bone masses that may develop.

Along with the treatment, some of the necessary regular habits need to be followed to stay active. These habits include: maintaining a healthy diet in consultation with a dietician, doing regular exercises, taking enough rest, and being occupied with things that one enjoys. (IANS/SP)

Previous articleModern Human Brain Structures Developed 1.5 To 1.7 Million Years Ago
Next articleWhat Should You Know About Moving A House When Pregnant?

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Researchers Explain Why COVID is So Difficult To Treat!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a surprising response in lung cells infected with the COVID-19 virus, which might explain why the disease is so difficult to...
Read more
Lead Story

Unbelievable! Read The Story of This Woman Who Got Pregnant While Already Being Pregnant!

NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever heard of this phenomenon that a woman can get pregnant while already being pregnant? Well, according to medical history, such a...
Read more
Lead Story

What Should You Know About Moving A House When Pregnant?

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Syed The entire moving process is huge and the moving day is the most dreaded day of the entire process. It is your responsibility...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Researchers Explain Why COVID is So Difficult To Treat!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have discovered a surprising response in lung cells infected with the COVID-19 virus, which might explain why the disease is so difficult to...
Read more

Unbelievable! Read The Story of This Woman Who Got Pregnant While Already Being Pregnant!

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Have you ever heard of this phenomenon that a woman can get pregnant while already being pregnant? Well, according to medical history, such a...
Read more

What Should You Know About Moving A House When Pregnant?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Syed The entire moving process is huge and the moving day is the most dreaded day of the entire process. It is your responsibility...
Read more

Know About Multiple Myeloma And What The Treatment Entails

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Multiple myeloma is a complex disease. It is a type of blood cancer that is rare, and males are more likely to develop multiple...
Read more

Modern Human Brain Structures Developed 1.5 To 1.7 Million Years Ago

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Modern human brain structures developed 1.5 to 1.7 million years ago in the African Homo populations and after they had already begun walking on...
Read more

A Book On The ‘Search For Self’, Woven With Positive Psychology

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Interweaving light pick-me-ups throughout the story, author Ankit Jhamb in his new novel 'Lost and Found at 35', makes a strong case for positive...
Read more

Discovery: A 3000 Year Old ‘Lost Gold City’ From Egypt

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
An Egypt archaeological mission announced the discovery of a 3000-year-old "Lost Gold City" (LGC) in the monument-rich city of Luxor. The mission, headed by...
Read more

New Varieties Of Wheat With Low Sugar Content And High Nutrition

India NewsGram Desk - 0
A genetic scientist at the Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology, and Science (SHUATS), in Prayagraj, has developed two new varieties of wheat that...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
mgm 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
youtube ctr manipulation group on Jews recollect the conquest of 1967 war after completing 50 years
더킹카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Johnie Hook on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
John Maclean on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
실시간 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,523FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada