Friday, June 26, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Indian History & Culture Know More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH
Indian History & CultureLead StoryOpinionReligion

Know More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Ignorance about the real self causes bondage

0
Moksha is the realization
Moksha is the realization of this highest truth. Pixabay

By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti

The cause of bondage (bandha) and liberation (moksha) is our own minds. Ignorance about the real self causes bondage whereas knowledge about the real self causes liberation. Moksha is the realization of this highest truth.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

Ashtottaram 4

         4) OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH:

OṀ (AUM) –MOK-ṢHA-BHOO-MYAI — NA-MA-HA

(Mokṣha: Liberation from the cycle of birth and death)

Every religion promises heaven as the ultimate goal of human pursuit. But in our scriptures, it is very clear that heaven is only a short stop in the spiritual journey and you enjoy the pleasures and luxuries of heaven until you expend the results of your meritorious actions, just like enjoying five- star hotel amenities until you can no longer afford them. According to our sacred texts, humans are the highest form of life of the 8.4 million species on earth. Our mother land gives us opportunities to the human being to work out our good and bad fortunes by following different paths (like karma yoga, raja yoga, bhakti yoga and ultimately jnāna yoga), which exhaust all the karma phala (results of actions), as said by Lord Krishna in Bhagavad Gita. All the other paths aid in the purification of the mind, ultimately helping the person to attain the highest spiritual knowledge. So the meaning of liberation is to get out of bondage and the wheel of births and deaths.

Moksha is the realization of this highest truth. 
Our mother land gives us opportunities to the human being to work out our good and bad fortunes by following different paths as said by Lord Krishna in Bhagavad Gita.  Wikimedia Commons

Also Read: Fashion Made Safer for You

The liberated jnāni lives his life like an actor playing a role on stage. Yogis and ṛishis help us removing our ignorance about the true nature of the Self and pass on their wisdom and knowledge to us through tradition and heritage. They place liberation as the ultimate human pursuit with dharma (righteousness), artha (materialism) and Kama (desire) being the routine pursuits everyone is after. Other terms like Mukti, Kaivalya and Nirvaṇa are used by many philosophers but these terms do not have the same meaning as Moksha (liberation from the bondage and the wheel of births and deaths). On attaining the moksha, the light from the jiva (individual soul) becomes one with the God.

So, the land which teaches us to look beyond heavenly pursuits and gives the soul the opportunity for liberation is praised as “mokṣha bhūmi”.

Previous articleFashion Made Safer for You
Next articleMobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more
Lead Story

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Covid-19 Affecting Mental, Physical Health of Youngsters: Researchers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
While children and young people seem rarely to be victims of severe Covid-19, they are experiencing indirect adverse effects of the pandemic on their...
Read more

This is Why Human Memory Can’t Recall Familiar Names at Times

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Most of us know that feeling of trying to retrieve a memory that does not come right away and neuroscientists have now identified different...
Read more

Mobile Phone Use Among Women Associated With Higher Contraception Use

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Mobile phone use among women is associated with increased use of contraception, lower gender inequality, and lower maternal and child mortality, according to a...
Read more

Know More About Moksha With Ashtottaram 4: OṀ MOKṢHABHŨMYAI NAMAH

Indian History & Culture NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dr. Devakinanda Pasupuleti The cause of bondage (bandha) and liberation (moksha) is our own minds. Ignorance about the real self causes bondage whereas knowledge...
Read more

Fashion Made Safer for You

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With all the focus on hygiene and cleanliness in times of Coronavirus, has anyone thought about how they can make fashion 'safer'? One brand is...
Read more

Iron Deficiency in Indian Women

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Juggling between their many roles, women do not realize how and when symptoms of iron deficiency become part of their daily existence. Follow us on Facebook...
Read more

Kids Online Workout Sessions Gain Popularity During Lockdown

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The fear of an infection coupled with a countrywide closure of most institutions for kids have children sheltering at home with little outdoor play...
Read more

Decor Ideas For Jazzing Up Your Home

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Home is where the heart is and after a long tiring day, we all want to be at home, which is neat and clean....
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,002FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada