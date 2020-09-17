Thursday, September 17, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is a hormonal disorder in reproductive-age women

0
All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS may cause problems ranging from menstrual irregularities to complications in pregnancy. Pexels

By Siddhi Jain

According to experts, one in five women can suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS, which means, there may be several women around you at the risk of problems ranging from menstrual irregularities to complications in pregnancy. Gynaecologists stress on the importance of a healthy diet, exercise, and maintaining optimum weight to battle the condition.

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome is a hormonal disorder in reproductive-age women. It is a common in women with infertility problems.

Follow NewsGram on Quora Space to get answers to all your questions.

“Women suffer from PCOS due to excessive androgen production which is a male like hormone and inefficiency of insulin hormone to process sugars. This gets triggered by stress, sedentary lifestyle and excessive carbohydrate and trans fats based diets, and indiscriminate use of hormones. It can be heredity and is more prevalent in Asian ethnicity. The ovaries produce abnormally high levels of androgen, causing hirsutism and acne. Women having PCOS may suffer from diabetes, heart, and blood vessel problems. Irregular menses and having polycystic ovaries can be the signs of it” highlights Dr Girija Wagh, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Pune.

“Add fiber to your diet to lower the insulin levels and enhance the health of your gut. Eat seeds, berries, legumes, flax seeds, and whole grains. Opt for grilled chicken, salmon, fish, beans, tofu, shrimp, and tuna. Try avocado, quinoa, brown rice, kale, and spinach. Women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome are at a higher risk of type-2 diabetes. A low-GI diet can help in weight loss and improve insulin sensitivity. Eat nuts, seeds, fruits, vegetables, and low-carbohydrate foods. Avoid sweets, processed foods, saturated and trans fats. Your doctor may prescribe medication to reduce acne or hair growth and help you with PCOS,” said Dr Wagh.

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Older women suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome may take a long time to get pregnant compare to other women. Unsplash

“Of all women in the reproductive age 18 to 35 years, 15-20 percent suffer from polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). While younger women age 15 years to 25 years, 25 percent may suffer from irregular periods, experience hirsutism (unwanted male-pattern hair growth) and obesity, in the slightly older age group, it may lead to infertility, risk of miscarriages, and pregnancy complications. Conceiving a baby and maintaining a pregnancy can be difficult with PCOS. Around every third woman who comes to seek help from a fertility expert, has a PCOS problem. It is also common in women suffering from obesity. An ideal Body Mass Index (BMI) is 25 but when one is obese, the BMI goes over 27-28 and this becomes worrisome. PCOS is a lifelong health condition but one can manage it with healthy eating habits, physical activity, and weight loss,” explained Dr Bharati Dhorepatil, Fertility Consultant, Nova IVF Fertility, Pune.

Also Read: How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

Dr Dhorepatil added,”Older women suffering from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome may take a long time to get pregnant compare to other women. Being overweight reduces fertility and can contribute to women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome taking longer to conceive. Fertility treatment can be helpful for women who want to embrace motherhood. In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) is one of the types of assisted reproductive technology (ART) that is given using a combination of medicines and surgical procedures in order to get pregnant.”

Women with Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome should consult an IVF expert and choose the right treatment accordingly. (IANS)

Previous articleHow is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

RELATED ARTICLES

India

How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

NewsGram Desk - 0
Seva Saptah, week-long celebrations given PM Narendra Modi's birthday were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September...
Read more
India

Indian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago

NewsGram Desk - 0
Soft-spoken Orissa-born diplomat Arun Kumar Sahu is a poet at heart. His collection of poems “Iguana and Other Poems”  was recently published. Sahu is...
Read more
India

PM Modi Turns 70: Wishes Pour In From All Over The World

NewsGram Desk - 0
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes from home and abroad poured in for him. Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister K.P....
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

All You Need to Know About Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Siddhi Jain According to experts, one in five women can suffer from Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome or PCOS, which means, there may be several women...
Read more

How is PM Modi’s Birthday Related to National Unemployment Day? All You Need To Know

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Seva Saptah, week-long celebrations given PM Narendra Modi's birthday were launched by BJP from Sept 14-20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on September...
Read more

Indian Temples and Jhandis in the Caribbean: Interview with HC of India to Trinidad and Tobago

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Soft-spoken Orissa-born diplomat Arun Kumar Sahu is a poet at heart. His collection of poems “Iguana and Other Poems”  was recently published. Sahu is...
Read more

PM Modi Turns 70: Wishes Pour In From All Over The World

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, wishes from home and abroad poured in for him. Extending his greetings, Nepal Prime Minister K.P....
Read more

Top 10 Popular Different Types of Logo Designs in 2020

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Every day you come across different types of logos around you, isn’t it? You might think that they are just symbols or name of...
Read more

Gold Traders Have Plenty to be Happy About

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Gold traders are often a group of investors who go against the grain, taking profits in times of turmoil and trouble, then going into...
Read more

Hypertension: Most Common Form Of Condition In Covid-19 Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, recorded underlying health conditions or comorbidities in 98.5 per cent of coronavirus patients admitted to...
Read more

Pop Star Lady Gaga Recalls The Time When She Was Bullied

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Pop star Lady Gaga has recalled the time when she was bullied in middle school. "I didn't know how to stand up for myself without...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,155FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x