Monday, August 10, 2020
Kohli, Rohit, Dhoni Among Most Popular Cricketers Worldwide: Study

'The Men in Blue' also topped the chart as far as most popular cricket team in the world is concerned

Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli topped the chart as far as most popular cricketers in the world are concerned. Pinterest

India skipper Virat Kohli’s popularity knows no bounds and once again it has been re-affirmed by a study which has revealed that the 31-year-old is the most popular cricketer in the world. Meanwhile, ‘The Men in Blue’ also topped the chart as far as most popular cricket team in the world is concerned.

According to a SEMrush study, Kohli was searched online an average of 16.2 lakh per month from January to June this year while the Indian cricket team was searched an average of 2.4 lakh times per month in the same time period.

Other cricketers among the top-10, as per the study, were Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, George Mackay, Josh Richards, Hardik Pandya, Sachin Tendulkar, Chris Matthews and Shreyas Iyer. From January to June 2020, each cricketer, respectively, was searched an average of 9.7, 9.4, 9.1, 7.1, 6.7, 5.4, 4.1, and 3.4 lakh times.

With respect to the cricket teams, India led the chart followed by England, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Afghanistan, and Zimbabwe. Each cricket team, respectively, was searched .66, .33, .29, .23, .16, .12, .12, .09, .05, .04, and .03 lakh times per month.

Kohli was searched online an average of 16.2 lakh per month from January to June this year. Pinterest

In addition, cricket followers across the globe were captivated by women cricketers as well. Despite not being in the top-10, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry, were searched 12th and 20th most times, topping big names like Yuvraj Singh and Shikhar Dhawan.

“While we are not entirely surprised by the results of our study, we are excited nonetheless. Finding that Virat Kohli is the most searched cricketer, and India, the most searched cricket team is unsurprising, what’s surprising is that women cricketers are being searched more often than a lot of top-rated men,” Fernando Angulo, Head of Communications, SEMrush SEMrush said.

“Our study suggests that stereotypes of cricket as a man only sport no longer hold. There is considerable enthusiasm about women cricketers and women playing cricket. In the future, there are likely to be many more women playing cricket, and India, as the most important cricket playing nation is likely to supply many of them,” he added. (IANS)

