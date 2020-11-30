Tuesday, December 1, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Entertainment Konark Festival And Sand Art Festival To Begin From Dec 1
EntertainmentIndian History & CultureLead Story

Konark Festival And Sand Art Festival To Begin From Dec 1

The festivals to go from December 1 to December 5

0
Konark
Konark Festival, Sand Art Festival to kick start from Dec 1. Pixabay

The twin events of the Konark Festival of classical dance performances with the grand Sun Temple in the backdrop and the International Sand Art Festival will kick start in Odisha’s Konark on December 1 and go on till December 5.

The 31st edition of the Konark Festival being organized by Odisha Tourism will be held at the open-air auditorium in the evening, said a tourism department statement on Monday.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The event will showcase the best of India’s traditional and classical dance forms, besides offering interesting insights into the rich cultural heritage of the country.

Konark
The twin events will witness the participation of 70 artists from across India and within the state. IANS

Leading exponents and dance enthusiasts of almost all classical dance forms of India, including Odissi, Bharatanatyam, Manipuri, Kuchipudi, and Kathak, will take part in the five-day classical dance carnival.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 : जब गुरुनानक देव ने हरिद्वार में सूर्य को जल अर्पित करने से किया इनकार

Similarly, the 9th edition of the International Sand Art Festival with Padmashree awardee and globally renowned sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik as its brand ambassador and chief curator will be held alongside the Konark Festival on the pristine Chandrabhaga beach, around 3 km from the Sun Temple.

Keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will be organized following all the guidelines and protocols.

ALSO READ: Dev Deepawali 2020: All You Need To Know About This Festival

The twin events will witness the participation of 70 artists from across India and within the state. (IANS)

Previous articleUN Health Agency: Physical Activities Can Save Up To 5 Million Lives A Year
Next articleMuseum For Preserving Sacred Trees of Sikhism

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

Museum For Preserving Sacred Trees of Sikhism

NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore on Monday virtually inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Museum of Trees -- a unique environmental project here for...
Read more
Lead Story

UN Health Agency: Physical Activities Can Save Up To 5 Million Lives A Year

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization is urging people to get moving and keep moving for better health.  The U.N. health agency says physical activity can...
Read more
Health & Fitness

WHO: Covid19 Threatens To Reverse Important Gains Made To Control Malaria

NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization is calling on countries to step up the fight against malaria, saying the coronavirus pandemic threatens...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Museum For Preserving Sacred Trees of Sikhism

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator V.P. Singh Badnore on Monday virtually inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Museum of Trees -- a unique environmental project here for...
Read more

Konark Festival And Sand Art Festival To Begin From Dec 1

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
The twin events of the Konark Festival of classical dance performances with the grand Sun Temple in the backdrop and the International Sand Art...
Read more

UN Health Agency: Physical Activities Can Save Up To 5 Million Lives A Year

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization is urging people to get moving and keep moving for better health.  The U.N. health agency says physical activity can...
Read more

WHO: Covid19 Threatens To Reverse Important Gains Made To Control Malaria

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
On World Malaria Day, the World Health Organization is calling on countries to step up the fight against malaria, saying the coronavirus pandemic threatens...
Read more

Divorces Impact Negatively Both On Physical And Mental Health

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Going through a divorce is extremely challenging and now a new study reveals that it can negatively impact mental and physical health. The study,...
Read more

Women Face 20 Percent Risk Of Heart Failure Other Than Men

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers, including one of Indian-origin, have revealed that women face a 20 percent increased risk of developing heart failure or dying after the first...
Read more

Dev Deepawali 2020: All You Need To Know About This Festival

Indian festivals NewsGram Desk - 0
By Shweta Porwal The Dev Deepawali also is known as the Diwali of the Gods or Festival of lights for Gods. The festival is celebrated...
Read more

How Do You Know When It’s Time To Change Your Doctor

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
For holistic care of your health, you need a doctor who can treat you and offer useful suggestions. However, you cannot stick to one...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada