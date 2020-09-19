Saturday, September 19, 2020
Home Environment Kongonaphon Kely: A Pocket-Sized Dinosaur Forerunner, Smaller Than a Cellphone
EnvironmentLead Story

Kongonaphon Kely: A Pocket-Sized Dinosaur Forerunner, Smaller Than a Cellphone

The creature, which predated dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs, was just shy of 4 inches (10 centimeters) tall, according to a study

Fossils Reveal Dinosaur Forerunner Smaller Than a Cellphone
A woman and a small boy wear face masks as they look at dinosaur skeletons while on a structured one directional walk, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, at the Museum of Natural History in Brussels, May 19, 2020. VOA

Meet Kongonaphon kely, a pocket-sized dinosaur forerunner that was smaller than your cellphone.

The creature, which predated dinosaurs and flying pterosaurs, was just shy of 4 inches (10 centimeters) tall, according to a study published Monday in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

“Some of these things would have been quite cute animals,” said study lead author Christian Kammerer, a paleontology researcher at the North Carolina Museum of Natural Sciences. Looking like a small dinosaur that could fit in your hand, Kammerer mused that it “would probably make a great pet.”

Fossils Reveal Dinosaur Forerunner Smaller Than a Cellphone
The fossils, dug up in Madagascar, date from 237 million years ago. (Representational Image). Unsplash

Of course, no humans were around when Kongonaphon was roaming the wild, jumping around with its strong hind legs and feeding on bugs with its peg-like teeth, Kammerer said. The name means tiny bug slayer.

The fossils, dug up in Madagascar, date from 237 million years ago. Scientists figure the little guy was an adult because of growth rings in its bones, Kammerer said. (VOA)

