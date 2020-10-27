Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Environment Lack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India
EnvironmentIndiaLead Story

Lack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, there are 793 operating stations in 344 cities and towns

0
Monitoring Stations
Country needs to ramp up the number of air quality pollution monitoring stations to quantify the problem and prioritize the areas which require immediate attention. Pixabay

With Delhi facing another tryst with air pollution, several environmental experts believe that the problem goes beyond the national capital and that the country needs to ramp up the number of air quality pollution monitoring stations to quantify the problem and prioritize the areas which require immediate attention.

As per the data of the Central Pollution Control Board, there are 793 operating stations in 344 cities and towns.

Currently, the country has only 230 continuous monitors. Most of these stations, residential or industrial, are located in urban areas, and the coverage in the rural areas is sparse. This is relevant since residential combustion emissions, associated with solid fuel use, are a key source of air pollution.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

Sarath Guttikunda, director of Urban Emissions (India), an independent research group on air pollution, told IANS that the air pollution monitoring stations are still limited in India, and out of the 230 continuous monitors, 75 are in and around Delhi and most of the cities have 1-2 stations, which is not a representative sample.

“We have an understanding of the models and some monitoring that air pollution is a problem in both urban and rural areas. A true sense of the scale of the air pollution problem will be visible only if we monitor air quality properly to the extent that the data represents the problem spatially and temporally,” he added.

There is a substantial gap in the availability of data on air pollution due to the lack of real-time air quality monitoring stations in many cities. Many locations have manual air quality monitoring stations that take days to show the result and are also subject to human errors.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

As per the Urban Emissions, the country needs 4,000 continuous monitoring stations — 2,800 in the urban areas and 1,200 in the rural areas of the districts based on the thumb rule proposed by CPCB in a bid to spatially, temporally, and statistically represent the pollution in the urban and the rural areas.

Monitoring Stations
There is a need for finances to set up the infrastructure as on average a continuous monitoring system costs upwards of Rs 1.5 crores, plus operation and maintenance costs. Pixabay

According to Hemant Kaushal, Project Coordinator at IIT Delhi’s Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air, China has 4,000-5,000 pollution monitoring stations, and considering the population, India must increase the numbers of such stations.

“Even though the government is putting efforts to increase them, the instruments are quite costly and cost a couple of crores. The procurement process is also slow and bureaucratic. Although they have started the process of procuring, the process itself is so long and it takes a lot of time to get the machines,” he said.

Kaushal added, “India needs to increase the number of monitoring stations in the non-attainment cities. Rural areas are untouched and have a lot of pollution. Stock burning starts from rural areas only. The people in those areas are badly affected by it.”

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Giving a plausible solution, Kaushal stated that apart from the regulatory grade equipment the country must increase awareness amongst the people through low-cost sensors to fill the gap as high-cost instruments cannot be placed everywhere.

Calling it a national crisis, Sunil Dahiya, Analyst at Centre of Excellence for Research on Clean Air said that Delhi has enough monitoring stations for authorities to take actions, but it is also important to focus on regions beyond Delhi. “It is very important for more monitoring to be done and data to be made available in the public domain so that other regions can move towards cleaner air.”

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: जानिए ट्रोल्स को लेकर क्या कहना है कॉमेडी किंग कपिल शर्मा का

He said that till the time the monitoring stations are installed across the country, data collected by the CPCB from the ambient air quality monitoring station and continuous emission monitoring station of the industries across the country should be put out in the public domain.

Hindrances to the stationing of these pollution monitoring stations are, however, multi-fold. There is a need for finances to set up the infrastructure as on average a continuous monitoring system costs upwards of Rs 1.5 crores, plus operation and maintenance costs.

Also Read: Indian Teenager From Dubai Turns School Project Into A Business

Another limitation is that the Central Pollution Control Board does not have adequate staff to manage and maintain the units across that they would put in place, said Barun Aggarwal, CEO of BreatheEasy. “Cost of the stations is, of course, a hindrance, but the cost of not doing something in terms of the health of the people of our country is much more.” (IANS)

Previous articleNutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks
Next articleWomen Experience Depression Even After 3 Years of Giving Birth

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Women Experience Depression Even After 3 Years of Giving Birth

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately one in four women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms at some point in the three years after giving...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Nutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks

NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has forced children to go back to school with virtual learning having swapped classroom teaching. Although school in 2020 may look way...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Books that Address Children’s Mental Health

NewsGram Desk - 0
In these unprecedented times, when isolation fatigue, gloom, and the fear of losing a beloved has also come to grip children, taking care of...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Women Experience Depression Even After 3 Years of Giving Birth

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that approximately one in four women experienced high levels of depressive symptoms at some point in the three years after giving...
Read more

Lack of Monitoring Stations to Quantify Air Pollution in India

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
With Delhi facing another tryst with air pollution, several environmental experts believe that the problem goes beyond the national capital and that the country...
Read more

Nutritious Snacks for the Virtual School Breaks

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The pandemic has forced children to go back to school with virtual learning having swapped classroom teaching. Although school in 2020 may look way...
Read more

Books that Address Children’s Mental Health

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In these unprecedented times, when isolation fatigue, gloom, and the fear of losing a beloved has also come to grip children, taking care of...
Read more

Air Pollution Linked to 15% of COVID Deaths Worldwide

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In a major global study, researchers have revealed that long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of COVID-19 deaths worldwide. According...
Read more

Ketogenic Diet could Prevent or Reverse Heart Failure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Heart problems? A special diet might help as researchers have found that the popular and controversial ketogenic diet could completely prevent, or even reverse...
Read more

Technology to Produce Psychoactive Drugs by IIT Guwahati

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-G) on Tuesday said its researchers have developed a low-cost membrane technology to produce psychoactive drugs and anti-aging compounds...
Read more

Fashion Hubs Burgeon into Fresh Farm Outlets

India NewsGram Desk - 0
In recent days, people passing by some of the biggest fashion hubs in Mumbai rub their eyes in disbelief at what they behold. Instead of...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,779FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada