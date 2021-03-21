Sunday, March 21, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Lack Of Drinking Water is a Global Moral Failure: UNGA President
Lead StoryWorld

Lack Of Drinking Water is a Global Moral Failure: UNGA President

The UNGA President called for tangible, concrete actions to mitigate the situation

0
Drinking Water
Water is integral to sustainable development. But the world is well behind on the related goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda. Pixabay

Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the lack of drinking water is a global moral failure that has devastating consequences for humanity.

“If I may be candid: it is a moral failure that we live in a world with such high levels of technical innovation and success, but we continue to allow billions of people to exist without clean drinking water or the basic tools to wash their hands,” he said on Thursday while addressing a high-level meeting to promote the implementation of the water-related goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda.

“And make no mistake, this is a global failure that has far-reaching implications for all of us.”

Please Follow NewsGram on Facebook To Get Latest Updates!

Water is integral to sustainable development. But the world is well behind on the related goals and targets of the 2030 Agenda, he said.

Drinking Water
Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the lack of drinking water is a global moral failure that has devastating consequences for humanity. Pixabay

By current estimates, 2.2 billion people, almost a third of the global population, continue to lack access to safely managed drinking water; 4.2 billion people, more than half of the planet’s population, live without safely managed sanitation; 2 billion people don’t have a decent toilet of their own; 3 billion people lack basic handwashing facilities, even in the middle of a global pandemic, according to Bozkir.

The UNGA President called for tangible, concrete actions to mitigate the situation.

ALSO READ: EU’s Top Diplomat Urges Turkey To Withdraw Treaty On Women’s Right

He also asked the international community to work closely with civil society groups and with young people to strengthen water-related goals and activities. (IANS/KR)

Previous articleUnveiling The “Un-heard”: Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971
Next articleIndia’s Methane Emission From Coal Mines Put an Impact on Global Climate: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

Environment

India’s Methane Emission From Coal Mines Put an Impact on Global Climate: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
The climate impact of methane emissions, including by India that is among the top five emitters, from proposed coal mines worldwide could rival the...
Read more
Indian Diaspora

Unveiling The “Un-heard”: Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971

NewsGram Desk - 0
It is the story of the time when Bangladesh was liberated in 1971, leaving its identity as East Pakistan. It is one of the...
Read more
Lead Story

EU’s Top Diplomat Urges Turkey To Withdraw Treaty On Women’s Right

NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union's (EU) top diplomat and the President of the EU Commission on Sunday condemned Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

India’s Methane Emission From Coal Mines Put an Impact on Global Climate: Report

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The climate impact of methane emissions, including by India that is among the top five emitters, from proposed coal mines worldwide could rival the...
Read more

Lack Of Drinking Water is a Global Moral Failure: UNGA President

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Volkan Bozkir, President of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, said that the lack of drinking water is a global moral failure...
Read more

Unveiling The “Un-heard”: Remembering The Brutal Bangladesh Hindu Genocide of 1971

Indian Diaspora NewsGram Desk - 0
It is the story of the time when Bangladesh was liberated in 1971, leaving its identity as East Pakistan. It is one of the...
Read more

EU’s Top Diplomat Urges Turkey To Withdraw Treaty On Women’s Right

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The European Union's (EU) top diplomat and the President of the EU Commission on Sunday condemned Turkey's decision to withdraw from the Istanbul Convention...
Read more

Children With Diabetes Linked To Higher Risk Of Covid19 Complications

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Parents, take note. Children with poorly controlled Type-1 diabetes are at 10 times higher risk of Covid-19-related complications and death compared to those with...
Read more

Covid19 Can Cause Inflammation Of The Thyroid Gland

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A team of researchers has shown that some patients with moderate to severe Covid-19 seem to experience inflammation of the thyroid gland that is...
Read more

Global Rollout Of Vaccines Likely To Boost Exports In Upcoming Months

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Global rollout of Covid-19 vaccines along with the Centre's initiatives is expected to boost exports in the coming months, EEPC India said. "Given the...
Read more

International Day of Forest: Plant Trees To Make World More Greener

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The International Day of Forests is on March 21 and the emphasis is on planting trees and saving the environment. At a time when...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
더킹 카지노 3 만 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Marriage Counselling on Coconut water is Nature’s Elixir that hangs about 20 feet off the ground: Know about its Benefits!
온라인 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
넷마블 바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Payday loans on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
situs judi online terpercaya on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
007카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Elton Donohoe on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
플러스 카지노 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada