Sunday, July 12, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Lamborghini Launches 'Sian Roadster' With Iconic V12 Engine
Lead StoryScience & Technology

Lamborghini Launches ‘Sian Roadster’ With Iconic V12 Engine

Experience future technology on wheels with Lamborghini

0
Lamborghini Sian Roadster, engineered around the brands iconic V12 engine
Lamborghini recently launched the Lamborghini Sian Roadster with roofless design. Pixabay

Who wouldn’t like a limited edition, open-top hybrid super Lamborghini sports car engineered with unique technologies and unsurpassed performance?

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

Well if you have big pockets you can get your hands on the newly launched The Lamborghini Sian Roadster, engineered around the brands iconic V12 engine. The roofless design of the Sian Roadster puts an exclusive group of drivers in one of the most spectacular cockpits ever: always open to the sky; resonating with the inimitable V12 sound from the most powerful engine to date.

Lamborghini Sian Roadster, engineered around the brands iconic V12 engine
The Lamborghini Sian Roadster is engineered around the brands iconic V12 engine. Wikimedia Commons

“The Sian Roadster encapsulates the spirit of Lamborghini,” says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is the expression of breathtaking design and extraordinary performance, but most importantly embodies important future technologies. The Sian’s innovative hybrid powertrain heralds the direction for Lamborghini super sports cars, and the open-top Sian Roadster affirms a desire for the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini as we move towards a tomorrow demanding new solutions.”

Also Read: Pradhan Appeals to Indian Students Abroad to Come Back, Innovate India

It makes its debut in Blu Uranus, especially selected by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, which together with the Ad Personam department works with every Sian client to entirely personalize the color and finish of their Roadster. Encapsulating the blue of the sky and the green of the fields, evoking the freedom and driving elation delivered by the open top Sian Roadster’s performance, the car is finished with Oro Electrum wheels: the color chosen by Lamborghini to signify electrification. The complementary interior is an elegant combination of white with Blu Glauco detailing and aluminium elements in Oro Electrum: new-design air vents produced via 3D printing allows customization with a client’s initials. (IANS)

Previous articleGoogle Translate Helps Disseminate Covid-19 info
Next articleCOVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research

NewsGram Desk - 0
Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? According to Microsoft, due to high levels of sustained concentration,...
Read more
Lead Story

OTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

NewsGram Desk - 0
After my column, "OTT wants first strike: Bad news for cinema" (Column: B-Town, published on 28.6.20), the question that I am asked is: will...
Read more
Health & Fitness

COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s emergency program chief said Friday that the new COVID-19 probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. “In the...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Limit Video Meetings to 30 Minutes, Says Research

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Do remote work and video meetings actually tax our brain more than in-person work? According to Microsoft, due to high levels of sustained concentration,...
Read more

OTT and Cinema Race is Complicated

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After my column, "OTT wants first strike: Bad news for cinema" (Column: B-Town, published on 28.6.20), the question that I am asked is: will...
Read more

COVID-19 Can’t Be Eliminated Under Current Conditions

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The World Health Organization’s emergency program chief said Friday that the new COVID-19 probably could not be eliminated if current global conditions persisted. “In the...
Read more

Lamborghini Launches ‘Sian Roadster’ With Iconic V12 Engine

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Who wouldn't like a limited edition, open-top hybrid super Lamborghini sports car engineered with unique technologies and unsurpassed performance? Follow NewsGram on Facebook to...
Read more

Google Translate Helps Disseminate Covid-19 info

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Google AI and ML translation services are helping health officials communicate with people in languages they understand to disseminate the Covid-19 information, and it...
Read more

Walmart to Unveil Subscription Service Like Amazon Prime

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
The retail giant Walmart is reportedly planning to unveil a new subscription service called Walmart+ that will offer similar benefits to Amazon Prime. The company...
Read more

Pradhan Appeals to Indian Students Abroad to Come Back, Innovate India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
As the government pushes for a self-reliant India -- 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' -- Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to the...
Read more

COVID-19: 77% Businesses Face Drop in Revenue

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Around 77 per cent business organisations have witnessed a drop in their revenue as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, according to a...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,989FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada