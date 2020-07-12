Lamborghini Launches ‘Sian Roadster’ With Iconic V12 Engine

Who wouldn’t like a limited edition, open-top hybrid super Lamborghini sports car engineered with unique technologies and unsurpassed performance?

Well if you have big pockets you can get your hands on the newly launched The Lamborghini Sian Roadster, engineered around the brands iconic V12 engine. The roofless design of the Sian Roadster puts an exclusive group of drivers in one of the most spectacular cockpits ever: always open to the sky; resonating with the inimitable V12 sound from the most powerful engine to date.

“The Sian Roadster encapsulates the spirit of Lamborghini,” says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “It is the expression of breathtaking design and extraordinary performance, but most importantly embodies important future technologies. The Sian’s innovative hybrid powertrain heralds the direction for Lamborghini super sports cars, and the open-top Sian Roadster affirms a desire for the ultimate lifestyle Lamborghini as we move towards a tomorrow demanding new solutions.”

It makes its debut in Blu Uranus, especially selected by Lamborghini’s Centro Stile, which together with the Ad Personam department works with every Sian client to entirely personalize the color and finish of their Roadster. Encapsulating the blue of the sky and the green of the fields, evoking the freedom and driving elation delivered by the open top Sian Roadster’s performance, the car is finished with Oro Electrum wheels: the color chosen by Lamborghini to signify electrification. The complementary interior is an elegant combination of white with Blu Glauco detailing and aluminium elements in Oro Electrum: new-design air vents produced via 3D printing allows customization with a client’s initials. (IANS)