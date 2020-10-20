Tuesday, October 20, 2020
Larsen & Toubro Rise On Hopes Of Contract For Bullet Train Project
Business

Larsen & Toubro Rise On Hopes Of Contract For Bullet Train Project

Design and constructing is of 237 km length

Larsen & Toubro
Larsen & Toubro shares rise on hopes to built train project. Wikimedia commons

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) rose over three percent in the hopes of bagging the contract for constructing the 237 km length of the bullet train project under the Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor.

The engineering and infrastructure major has emerged as the lowest bidder for constructing the bullet train project.

Larsen & Toubro
The contract for constructing the 237 km length of the bullet train project. Flickr

The financial bids for the design and construction of 237 km length of the viaduct for 508 km of Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail corridor were opened on Monday and Larsen and Toubro emerged as the lowest bidder, said a statement from the Indian Railway.

On Tuesday, shares of L&T surged 3.6 percent on the BSE to touch an intra-day high of Rs 935.60 per share.

At 9.43 a.m., its share price was at Rs 927.55, higher by Rs 24.55 or 2.72 percent from its previous close. (IANS)

