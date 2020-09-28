Monday, September 28, 2020
B-Town's 'Ma Saraswati' Lata Mangeshkar Turns 91
Entertainment

B-Town’s ‘Ma Saraswati’ Lata Mangeshkar Turns 91

The Bollywood Expressed Their Love and Wished Lata Mangeshkar on Her 91st Birthday

Lata Mangeshkar
Lata Mangeshkar turns 91 this year. Pinterest

 Lata Mangeshkar turned 91 on Monday, and celebrities took to social media to greet the living legend.

Actress Kangana Ranaut tweeted: “Wishing legendary #LataMangeshkar Ji a very Happy Birthday, some people do what they do with such single-mindedness and absolute focus that they don’t only excel in their work but also become synonymous to what they do. Bowing down to one such glorious Karma Yogi.”

Singer Shankar Mahadevan called Lata Mangeshkar “Maa Saraswati”.

“Happiest Birthday Ma Saraswati! Please bless us and keep blessing us musicians so that we work hard and strive for excellence !! Loads of love,” Mahadevan wrote on Instagram.

Shreya Ghoshal posted throwback pictures of Lata Mangeshkar and wrote: “My pranaams to Swar Samragyi Ma Saraswati #LataMangeshkar Ji on her 91st Birthday.”

Lata Mangeshkar
PM Narendra Modi also tweets a birthday wish to Lata Mangeshkar. Pinterest

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar shared that he listens to Lata Mangeshkar’s songs almost every day. “Wishing a very Happy Birthday to @mangeshkarlata didi, the voice that touches every heart, Not a single day in my life goes without listening to your songs. May Lord Ganesh bless you with a long and healthy life,” Bhandarkar tweeted.

“#HappyBirthdayLataMangeshkar,” wrote actor Riteish Deshmukh, wishing the melody queen in Marathi.

Mangeshkar started her career at the age of 13 with the song “Naachu ya gade, khelu saari, mani haus bhaari…” for Marathi film “Kiti Hasaal” (1942). The 1989 Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient has sung in more than a thousand Hindi films and recorded in over 36 Indian and foreign languages. She has sung mainly in Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese.

In 2001, she was awarded Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honor, and has so far been the recipient of three National Film Awards, besides numerous popular awards. (IANS)

