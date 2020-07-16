Thursday, July 16, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Here's a Latest Sneaker List to Update Your Wardrobe
Lead StoryLife Style

Here’s a Latest Sneaker List to Update Your Wardrobe

The Sneaker Edit

0
The Sneaker Edit
Casual chic is the way to go, and this sneaker list with the latest launches takes you all the way to the finish line. Pixabay

The Athleisure trend isn’t going away in a hurry, especially with home sheltering and work from home being the new normal, there’s no need to fuss and get into that tight suit or painfully high heels.

But that doesn’t give you the license to get sloppy or looking boring. Casual chic is the way to go, and this sneaker list with the latest launches takes you all the way to the finish line.

Follow us on Twitter to get the latest updates from us!!

Lacoste

Dad’s will love this old school sneaker in minimal all-whites from Lacoste available on Tata CLiQ Luxury which has curated its own list of 2020’s must-have sneakers trend with the launch of its Sneaker Store.

Price: Rs 11,000 available on Tata CLiQ Luxury

Gitanjali Saxena, Head – Global Luxury, at Tata CLiQ Luxury said about the launch, “At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we endeavor to cater to the unique requirements of our customers and elevate their shopping experience with our on-trend curation and a promise of authenticity. We have also collaborated with Mohit Rai, celebrity stylist and self-confessed sneakerhead, to curate his favorite sneakers and trends for us. This fortnight’s focus is color-blocked sneakers. With the opening of this new luxury offering in the sneaker domain, we look forward to offering sneakerheads a unique catalog of athleisure & high fashion brands.”

The Sneaker Edit
With the opening of this new luxury offering in the sneaker domain, we look forward to offering sneakerheads a unique catalog of athleisure & high fashion brands. Pixabay

Paul Smith

These retro runners by Paul Smith are athleisure-friendly; wear them for a grocery run or that takeaway you ordered at.

Price: On request available at Tata CLiQ Luxury

PUMA Rider color block sneakers

Ayushman Khurrana chose a street style look for his weekend trip to Chandigarh wearing the latest PUMA Rider color block sneakers for this travels.

Price: On request

Reebok’s Question Mid “Bubba Chuck”

Reebok teams up with renowned sneaker retailer Nice Kicks and designer Frank Cooker to debut a collaborative Question Mid “Bubba Chuck” paying homage to Allen Iverson’s lifelong love for fishing. The sneaker, which dropped exclusively at ShopNiceKicks.com on July 3, becomes available online beginning July 10th.

Price: Rs 12,999

Puma Unisex’s AVID NU Knit Sneakers

Printed shoes are in vogue this season, a fun version of neutral-colored kicks. The perfect way to elevate your basic tee and jeans is to pair them with printed kicks.

Price: Rs 4,949 on Amazon.in

Adidas Originals

The sneaker edit
For the old soul, the brand’s Spring-Summer’20 Blockbuster collection pays tribute to one of its most iconic silhouettes- Superstar. Pixabay

Superstars – FV4190

For the old soul, the brand’s Spring-Summer’20 Blockbuster collection pays tribute to one of its most iconic silhouettes- Superstar. To celebrate 50 years of Superstars, the brand is shining light on the silhouette’s unmatched legacy, on five decades at the forefront of culture.

Also Read: Private Trips: Emerging Travel Trend Amid Pandemic

Price: Adidas Originals Superstars, FV4190 – Rs 7,999,

Superstars Pure, Key City Pack, FV2838 – Rs 11,999

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Zyon

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Zyon features an upper composed of multi-toned re-engineered Primeknit with a post-dyed monofilament side stripe woven into the upper. This model explores a special knitting process that creates a one-of-a-kind Primeknit upper for every pair, creating a fresh feel to an iconic model. The midsole utilizes Adidas’ innovative BOOSTe technology.

Price: Rs 21,999

(IANS)

Previous articleFacebook to Increase Representation of Black Leaders at Workplace
Next articleHere’s How Brands are Coping Up with the New Normal

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more
Education

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more
Lead Story

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

18,983FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

Most Popular

New Antiplatelet Drug Prevents Blood Clots Without Increasing Risk of Bleeding

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have developed a new drug that prevents blood clots without causing an increased risk of bleeding, a common side effect of all antiplatelet...
Read more

Only 3% Engineer Graduates in India Get Good Tech Jobs with High Salary Packages

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
Only three per cent of engineer graduates in India get high-quality tech jobs with salary packages of Rs 8-10 lakh and above, according to...
Read more

Cybercriminals Increasingly Attack on Home Routers: Report

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Increase in attacks targeting and leveraging routers will continue as cybercriminals are able to easily monetise these infections in secondary attacks, warns a new...
Read more

Photography Influences Karnataka Ace Lensman’s House, Sons’ Names

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Passionate over photography, ace lensman Ravi Hongal has built his dream house in Karnataka's Belagavi city in the shape of a camera, while his...
Read more

Here are Cocktail Pairings With Food for you to Experiment

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Good food and good drinks go hand in hand, when combined properly, they can result in a marvelous dining experience. When one thinks about...
Read more

Raveena Tandon Shares DIY Tips to Keep Your Eyes Relaxed During WFH

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Work from home for adults and online classes for children amid the lockdown has led to almost everyone spending lots of time in front...
Read more

Jewellery Industry Requires Digital Strategies for Post Pandemic Growth

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The jewellery industry which is going through a slowdown in consumption demand amid the pandemic would require digital strategies for its growth post the...
Read more

‘Nature-Positive’ Solutions Can Create 395 Million Jobs by 2030: Study

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
The global COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented job losses and economic uncertainty. As governments and businesses look to stimulate growth, a new study from...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

CharliePeters on No Crops Damaged, Locust Control Operations on Full Swing: Centre
Vaishali on The World Looks Up To India and Modi’s response to Covid-19, commends C’wealth Secy-Gen
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Harris on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Annie Anderson Smith on Information on Wismar Massacre
Mark Jacobs on Information on Wismar Massacre
Joel Rey on 5 best Caribbean cricketers of Indian origin
LibertyToad on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter Struggle to Remove Pandemic Conspiracy Video Called Plandemic
BenDoverUranus on Animation struggles in India: Top 10 Indian cartoon series

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

18,983FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,784FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada