Here’s a Latest Sneaker List to Update Your Wardrobe

The Athleisure trend isn’t going away in a hurry, especially with home sheltering and work from home being the new normal, there’s no need to fuss and get into that tight suit or painfully high heels.

But that doesn’t give you the license to get sloppy or looking boring. Casual chic is the way to go, and this sneaker list with the latest launches takes you all the way to the finish line.

Lacoste

Dad’s will love this old school sneaker in minimal all-whites from Lacoste available on Tata CLiQ Luxury which has curated its own list of 2020’s must-have sneakers trend with the launch of its Sneaker Store.

Price: Rs 11,000 available on Tata CLiQ Luxury

Gitanjali Saxena, Head – Global Luxury, at Tata CLiQ Luxury said about the launch, “At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we endeavor to cater to the unique requirements of our customers and elevate their shopping experience with our on-trend curation and a promise of authenticity. We have also collaborated with Mohit Rai, celebrity stylist and self-confessed sneakerhead, to curate his favorite sneakers and trends for us. This fortnight’s focus is color-blocked sneakers. With the opening of this new luxury offering in the sneaker domain, we look forward to offering sneakerheads a unique catalog of athleisure & high fashion brands.”

Paul Smith

These retro runners by Paul Smith are athleisure-friendly; wear them for a grocery run or that takeaway you ordered at.

Price: On request available at Tata CLiQ Luxury

PUMA Rider color block sneakers

Ayushman Khurrana chose a street style look for his weekend trip to Chandigarh wearing the latest PUMA Rider color block sneakers for this travels.

Price: On request

Reebok’s Question Mid “Bubba Chuck”

Reebok teams up with renowned sneaker retailer Nice Kicks and designer Frank Cooker to debut a collaborative Question Mid “Bubba Chuck” paying homage to Allen Iverson’s lifelong love for fishing. The sneaker, which dropped exclusively at ShopNiceKicks.com on July 3, becomes available online beginning July 10th.

Price: Rs 12,999

Puma Unisex’s AVID NU Knit Sneakers

Printed shoes are in vogue this season, a fun version of neutral-colored kicks. The perfect way to elevate your basic tee and jeans is to pair them with printed kicks.

Price: Rs 4,949 on Amazon.in

Adidas Originals

Superstars – FV4190

For the old soul, the brand’s Spring-Summer’20 Blockbuster collection pays tribute to one of its most iconic silhouettes- Superstar. To celebrate 50 years of Superstars, the brand is shining light on the silhouette’s unmatched legacy, on five decades at the forefront of culture.

Price: Adidas Originals Superstars, FV4190 – Rs 7,999,

Superstars Pure, Key City Pack, FV2838 – Rs 11,999

Adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Zyon

The YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 Zyon features an upper composed of multi-toned re-engineered Primeknit with a post-dyed monofilament side stripe woven into the upper. This model explores a special knitting process that creates a one-of-a-kind Primeknit upper for every pair, creating a fresh feel to an iconic model. The midsole utilizes Adidas’ innovative BOOSTe technology.

Price: Rs 21,999

