Cabinet okays Rs 33,660 crore BHAVYA scheme to build 100 industrial parks, create jobs

Under the scheme, industrial parks ranging from 100 to 1,000 acres will be taken up for development. Financial support of up to Rs 1 crore per acre will be provided for core infrastructure which includes internal roads, underground utilities, drainage, common treatment facilities, ICT and administrative systems as well as value-added infrastructure comprising ready-built factory sheds, built-to-suit units, testing labs, warehousing. Besides, it will finance social infrastructure including worker housing and support amenities.