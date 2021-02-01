Monday, February 1, 2021
Launch Of The Freshers Jobs Fair – An Initiative To Help Employers Hire From A Talented Pool Of 6mn+ Fresh Job Seekers In 10 Days

Internshala is inviting the hiring community to benefit from these facilities

Freshers jobs
The initiative aims at encouraging the employer. Pixabay

BY SMRITI DAHIYA

The internship and fresher jobs platform, Internshala, has announced the launch of its new initiative, ‘Freshers Jobs Fair – 2021’. The initiative aims at encouraging the employer community to hire freshers from a pool of 6 mn+ quality candidates within 10 days. The employers would be able to start posting fresher jobs from 27th January 2021 till 5th February 2021.

Under this initiative, each employer posting a job will be receiving a minimum of 500 applications on their job post. Additionally, to make hiring possible within 10 days, the employers will be provided with a world-class application tracking system with advanced filters to help them screen and hire the best candidates efficiently. There will also be the provision of Internshala Chat to assist in assignment sharing and interview scheduling. To participate in this initiative, employers will need to pay a fee of INR 4,999 to post their job requirements.

On the announcement of Freshers Jobs Fair, the founder, and CEO of Internshala, Sarvesh Agrawal said, “We introduced freshers jobs on Internshala in 2020 to provide students verified and premium job opportunities and to help employers hire freshers from a talented pool of students & graduates with good internship experiences. Through Freshers Jobs Fair, Internshala is inviting the hiring community to benefit from these facilities and make a quick and efficient hire for their respective organizations.”

For more information or to hire freshers for your organization, please visit: http://bit.ly/freshJ-21

(Disclaimer: The article is sponsored and hence, promotes some commercial links)

