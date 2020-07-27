The Work Legacy of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam

By Alisha Upadhyay

People die but they leave behind their legacy in the form of the work they put in their lifetime. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is one such man whose legacy keeps on going even after his death. Today, on the death anniversary of India’s beloved missile man, let’s have a look at some of the work he dedicated towards the nation.

India’s First Indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle

India’s dreams were fulfilled even before the nation could start dreaming. Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam’s decade of hardship carved the pathway for India to develop it’s first indigenous SLV. SLV III injected the Rohini satellite in the earth’s orbit. The efforts put in by ISRO welcomed India to the international space club.

Helping India To Become A Nuclear Weapon State

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the brain behind India’s achievement of becoming a nuclear power. Between 1992 and 1999, he not only was the advisor to the defense minister but also headed the nuclear explosions at Pokhran. He supervised the Pokhran II explosions as the CEO of DRDO. While still in the mission he said: “The testing was a ‘defining moment’ in the country’s history, next only to adopt the path of economic liberalization in 1991.”

Becoming The Missile Man of India

The name Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam is synonymous with the title of the missile man of India. The title did not come easy, after the tremendous success of the SLV program, he became the director of two projects, Project Devil and Project Valiant.

However, the projects were discontinued in 1980 without achieving their full potential. But, Project Devil then led to the development of India’s pride, the Prithvi missile. After working for two decades in ISRO, Dr. Kalam was appointed as the CEO of the Integrated Guided Missile Development Programme. He was the man responsible for the development and operationalization of AGNI and PRITHVI missiles.

Writing Inspirational Novels

Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam was the author of 25 novels. Some of his famous works include ‘Wings of Fire’, ‘Ignited Minds’, ‘Turning Points’, ‘India Vision 2020’. Coming from humble backgrounds he always believed education to be a top priority in a person’s life.

The Vice President and Home Minister were among the few who took to twitter to celebrate his undying legacy.

My humble tributes to former President, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam on his death anniversary today.

He was an outstanding scientist, a great human being and a ‘People’s President’, who inspired the people of the country, particularly the youth through his actions & words. #apjabdulkalam pic.twitter.com/63vsTQF8B9 — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) July 27, 2020

Tributes to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, an epitome of intellect, wisdom and simplicity. A People’s President, who left indelible marks on several fields ranging from science to politics. His relentless quest for knowledge continues to inspire and capture the idea of self-reliant India. pic.twitter.com/YS8p8FjYxE — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 27, 2020

Dr. Kalam once said, “Determination is the power that sees us through all our frustrations and obstacles. It helps in building our will power which is the very basis of success”, we hope Kalam’s work and achievements inspire you to be the best you, you can be!

