Leisure Trips During This Year’s Diwali Break Are Back With A Bang

Pack your bags, mask up and travel

Leisure trip
Travelling has increased this festive season. Pixaby

Travelling is innate to humans; and the young Indian travel enthusiasts are eyeing the upcoming festive season to step out on a leisure trip to celebrate the festive time at home or home away from home, according to new data.

Travel bookings on the Goibibo platform indicate an uptick of 40 percent in daily check-ins for this year’s Diwali season when compared to the average bookings made in October this year. With significant week-on-week travel booking growth, travelers including young couples and a group of friends are set to take leisure trips during this year’s Diwali break, the platform shared.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what's happening around the world.

For the young Indians, the one thing that tops the wishlist is to hit the road or the sky or the trail or the waves again. It’s an overpowering sentiment that is seeing people especially young Indians venturing out while being mindful of their own safety and also that of the others, it said.

As travelers’ sentiment shifts before the year-end, the travel platform shared some pertinent travel trends it observed – that gives a good glimpse into the shape of emerging travel trends:

Leisure trip
Young travelers from tier II and III cities are backpacking to their favorite destinations. Pixabay

Yearning for Just Us’ time

Having been deprived of taking a leisure break over the past seven months or more, one in every two young Indian is now actively considering traveling in the coming weeks, as revealed by a survey conducted by the Consumer Insights team at Goibibo. This trend is largely driven by millennials and couples who are eager to break away from the lockdown monotony and are looking to spend “Just Us” time with their partners or close friends away from home.

Since unlocking 4.0, there has been a significant uptick in bookings for long weekends and a proportionate spike in staycations during the weekdays. Booking trends indicate that the long-weekend in October saw 30-40 percent higher check-ins than other weekends with many making compulsive bookings within 72 hours of travel or less.

Also, with people gradually getting comfortable with the idea of taking their first leisure flight for that much-deserved break post the pandemic, there is a growing preference for bookings to distant destinations across Goa, Kerala, Coorg, and Darjeeling among others.

Millennials and Gen Z’s willing to pay more for higher safety and hygiene at hotels, greater booking and payment flexibility, and other travel value-adds

Leisure trip
Pack your bags, mask up, and travel. Pixabay

As safety remains a priority for the industry and travelers alike, young travelers are willing to splurge on their next leisure trip while opting for travel options that promise high-safety standards, offer greater booking and payment flexibility, and are clubbed with great deals, discounts, and other value-adds. For the upcoming Diwali break, as per the bookings made so far on the Goibibo platform, more than 50 percent of the stay reservations have been made for premium or mid-premium hotel properties.

Amongst all travel groups, Gen Z is increasingly opting for staycations at hotels and alternative accommodations that offer early check-in and late check-out, deals & discounts on a la carte or in-room dining, and complimentary and safe pick and drop facilities among others.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: अमेरिकी चुनाव को लेकर छाया अनिश्चितता का कोहरा 

Young travelers from tier II and III cities are backpacking to their favorite destinations

Travelers aged between 20 years to 30 years from tier II and III cities are actively stepping out to take their first break or holiday post the lockdown. While the initial wave of leisure travel was dominated by travelers from metros, bookings on the Goibibo platform indicate a month-on-month increase in travel demand from tier III cities followed by tier II markets.

ALSO READ: Synthetic Mini-Antibody Found in Blocking Coronavirus

The growth is largely driven by the availability of safe inter-city cabs and bus options to some of the popular tourist destinations including Goa, Udaipur, Manali, Jaipur, and Darjeeling.

So whichever group you may fit in, you will find your reasons here to pack your bags, mask up and travel! (IANS)

