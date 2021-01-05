Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home India Lenovo Launched Its New Generation Workstation Computer In India
IndiaLead StoryScience & Technology

Lenovo Launched Its New Generation Workstation Computer In India

Lenovo launched 'ThinkStation P620' at a starting price of Rs 3,99,000

0
Workstation
Lenovo launches enterprise-grade workstation computer in India. IANS

Lenovo on Tuesday launched ‘ThinkStation P620’, its new generation workstation computer at a starting price of Rs 3,99,000 in the Indian market.

Potential customers could configure to order this device from ‘Lenovo.com’ and avail a three-year standard after-sales warranty and an upgradable warranty up to five years.

“With the ‘ThinkStation P620’, we aim to deliver a professional-grade solution that can be customized to the needs of the modern-day user, and get most of the complex jobs done faster. ‘ThinkStation P60’ is equipped with the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO processor, with up to 64 cores and up to 4.0 GHz,” said Stephen Sequeira, Director, Enterprise Business, Lenovo India.

Follow NewsGram on Instagram to keep yourself updated.

According to the company, with a fully customized and scalable chassis, this machine has reimagined the traditional workstation and fine-tuned it for those who demand more power for today’s multi-threaded applications.

It is the first and only PCIe Gen 4 workstation available today, and it includes support for up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 or four RTX 4000 graphic cards, up to 20TB storage, and expandable memory up to 1TB to deliver high-speed performance.

This powerhouse boasts flexible GPU configurations, faster memory, quicker storage transfer speeds, 10 GB of built-in Ethernet, and it has been designed to be the most versatile workstation in the market.

ALSO READ: Dell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

It also supports ThinkStation Diagnostics 2.0 for real-time alerts, Lenovo ThinkShield customizable security platform, AMD Secure Processor to ensure data and application integrity, and AMD Memory Guard to enable full memory encryption to protect against advanced physical attacks. (IANS)

Previous articleWildlife Experts Question Why Reasons For Bird Flu Not Solved Yet
Next articlePiyush Goyal Launched Indian Railways Freight Business Development Portal

RELATED ARTICLES

India

Piyush Goyal Launched Indian Railways Freight Business Development Portal

NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the Indian Railways freight business development portal and said that it is among the best in...
Read more
Environment

Wildlife Experts Question Why Reasons For Bird Flu Not Solved Yet

NewsGram Desk - 0
As the bird flu spreads its tentacles in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala, experts have raised concerns over why the reasons for...
Read more
Entertainment

Rowan Atkinson: Weight of Responsibility Playing Mr. Bean Not Pleasant

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Rowan Atkinson is globally loved for playing Mr. Bean, but he says he finds portraying the character stressful and exhausting. The 65-year-old is developing...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Piyush Goyal Launched Indian Railways Freight Business Development Portal

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday launched the Indian Railways freight business development portal and said that it is among the best in...
Read more

Lenovo Launched Its New Generation Workstation Computer In India

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Lenovo on Tuesday launched 'ThinkStation P620', its new generation workstation computer at a starting price of Rs 3,99,000 in the Indian market. Potential customers could...
Read more

Wildlife Experts Question Why Reasons For Bird Flu Not Solved Yet

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
As the bird flu spreads its tentacles in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala, experts have raised concerns over why the reasons for...
Read more

Rowan Atkinson: Weight of Responsibility Playing Mr. Bean Not Pleasant

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actor Rowan Atkinson is globally loved for playing Mr. Bean, but he says he finds portraying the character stressful and exhausting. The 65-year-old is developing...
Read more

Airborne Transmission Of Coronavirus Possible In Closed Rooms

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Coronavirus can be transiently airborne but preventive measures can keep one safe, says a study by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad,...
Read more

Dell Technologies Developed A Mobile App For Non-Communicable Diseases

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Dell Technologies in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and Tata Trusts on Tuesday announced they have developed a mobile...
Read more

January Books Recommendation: 5 Self-Help Books To Read

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
BY SHWETA PORWAL Books are addressed as the closest friend of a human and are the closest thing we have to telepathic communication. Nelson Mandela...
Read more

People Having Detectable Brown Fat May Less Likely Suffer Cardiac, Metabolic Diseases: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
People with detectable brown fat are less likely to suffer cardiac and metabolic conditions ranging from Type-2 diabetes to coronary artery disease, a new...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

Parbriz Fiat Talento Platform 1989 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz auto CITROEN C4 CACTUS 2015 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbrize MAZDA MX 6 GE 1997 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Parbriz Lancia Thesis 2009 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
www.XMC.pl on Roti: An integral part of Indian culture
WWW.XMC.pl on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
help essay on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
buy essay papers on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
essay assistance on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Benjamin on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada