Monday, April 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Study Shows Less Sugar May Assist In Muscle Repair
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Study Shows Less Sugar May Assist In Muscle Repair

For the study, skeletal muscle satellite cells were multiplied in Petri dishes

0
Sugar
While higher levels of glucose had an adverse effect on the cells, lower glucose led to a larger number of cells.Pixabay

A diet low on sugar may help keep our muscles healthier for longer, suggests a study. Healthy muscles are an important part of a healthy life. With the wear and tear of everyday use, our muscles continuously repair themselves to keep them in top condition.

Researchers from Tokyo Metropolitan University in Japan found that skeletal muscle satellite cells, key for muscle repair, rapidly increases in low glucose environments. They produced pure cultures of skeletal muscle satellite cells in ultra-low glucose environments.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

 

This is contrary to the conventional wisdom that says mammalian cells fare better when there is more sugar to fuel their activities. The findings, published in the Frontiers in Cell and Developmental Biology, have the potential to boost biomedical research on muscle repair.

Sugar
Healthy muscles are an important part of a healthy life. Pixabay

For the study, skeletal muscle satellite cells were multiplied in Petri dishes. While higher levels of glucose had an adverse effect on the cells, lower glucose led to a larger number of cells.

ALSO READ: High Intake Of Sugar-Sweetened Beverages During Adolescence Can Affect Brain

This seemed counterintuitive as glucose is considered to be essential for cellular growth, the researchers said. It is converted into ATP, the fuel that drives a lot of cellular activity. The team added glucose oxidase, a glucose digesting enzyme, to get to even lower levels of glucose, and grew the satellite cells in this glucose-depleted medium. Shockingly, the cells seemed to fare just fine, and proliferated normally, the researchers said. (IANS/JC)

Previous articleHow LG Lost The Cellphone Race In Indian Market
Next articleMaladies And Remedies Of Indian Agriculture

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

NewsGram Desk - 0
but disruption led by the pandemic greatly impacted them physically and emotionally. Online schooling, isolation, quarantine at home, lack of social interactions, lack of physical...
Read more
Business

Product Representation: What Your Promotional Products Say About You

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal  Any true entrepreneur realizes that it takes a team to see your dream come to fruition. That is because you can be...
Read more
Environment

Here’s India’s Action Plan For Saving Vultures From Extinction!

NewsGram Desk - 0
The crash in the population of vultures, nature's scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
but disruption led by the pandemic greatly impacted them physically and emotionally. Online schooling, isolation, quarantine at home, lack of social interactions, lack of physical...
Read more

Product Representation: What Your Promotional Products Say About You

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal  Any true entrepreneur realizes that it takes a team to see your dream come to fruition. That is because you can be...
Read more

Here’s India’s Action Plan For Saving Vultures From Extinction!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The crash in the population of vultures, nature's scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh...
Read more

PHDCCI: FDI Policy On E-Commerce Should Protect The Interests Of Smaller Merchants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Foreign companies who are allowed to setup up only e-commerce marketplace platforms should not have any direct or indirect control over the inventories, industry...
Read more

Study: Medications Likely To Increase Heart Disease In People With HIV

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Intake of certain medications that can lower blood pressure in people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), can also increase the long-term risk of heart...
Read more

External Factors May Help Kids Develop Internal Control

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The ability to control your own behavior, known as executive function, develops with many influences from outside the mind, suggests a new theory. The...
Read more

Why Isn’t Purple Color Used On Country Flags?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
JAYA CHOUDHARY Today, there are nearly 196 countries in the world, and almost none of them have purple on their national flags. Purple has never...
Read more

“Hinduism Beyond Ritualism”: IPS Officer’s Newest Book Is Talk Of The Town

India NewsGram Desk - 0
IPS and IITian Vineet Agarwal is a highly lauded contemporary genre author. He has also been awarded the President's Police Medal for his excellent...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada