Let’s Celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day!

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed every year on September 21. The Alzheimer’s disease is seen in people especially after 65 years of age where they are unable to remember things or tasks. Taking necessary precautions while maintaining a healthy lifestyle and keeping away from drugs can keep mental disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia at bay.

With aging, all kinds of diseases start targeting our body. One of the major disease is Alzheimer’s/dementia in elderly people where they tend to forget basic tasks. The number of such people is increasing by the day. That is why World Alzheimer’s Day or Dementia Day is celebrated every year on September 21 to prevent this disease from spreading to people. It is aimed at bringing awareness so that the elderly can be saved from this disease.

Dr Adarsh Tripathi, Additional Professor, Department of Psychiatry, King George Medical University, says in order to protect the elderly from dementia, it is necessary that all family members maintain affinity towards them. Do not let them feel lonely, take time out to talk to them, do not ignore their concerns but listen to them carefully. These are the steps to help the elderly people suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

However, several steps such as keeping their mind occupied with other tasks, taking care of their favourite things, sleep-wake time, breakfast and food arrangements at the scheduled time can help prevent Alzeihmer’s or dementia to a great extent.

This disease occurs due to brain tissue damage during old age. The risk of the disease increases due to disturbances in the protein structure of the brain. It is a brain-related disease in which a person gradually starts losing memory. A person is unable to remember even the smallest of things. When this disease aggravates, the person does not even remember the faces of people. No exact cure for this disease has been found till now.

The doctor said that to get control over amnesia, it was necessary to keep yourself physically and mentally healthy. Do not let negative thoughts take a toll on the mind and keep the mind happy with positive thoughts. If you are interested in activities like listening to music of your choice, singing songs, cooking, gardening, sports, etc then engage in it with full dedication.

An advisory released recently by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, says as per the 2011 census, there were nearly 16 crore elderly people aged above 60 years in the country. Of these, nearly 8.8 crore were between 60 and 69 years, 6.4 crore were between 70 and 79 years, 2.8 crore aged 80 years who were dependent on others and 18 lakh elderly people who were either homeless or have no one to take care of them. (IANS)