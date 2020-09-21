Monday, September 21, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Let's Celebrate World Alzheimer's Day!
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead StoryScience & Technology

Let’s Celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day!

World Alzheimer's Day: Avoiding drugs, healthy lifestyle key to combat disease

0
Alzheimer's
World Alzheimer's Day is observed every year on September 21. The Alzheimer's disease is seen in people especially after 65 years of age where they are unable to remember things or tasks. Taking necessary precautions while maintaining a healthy lifestyle and keeping away from drugs can keep mental disorders such as Alzheimer's and dementia at bay. Unsplash

World Alzheimer’s Day is observed every year on September 21. The Alzheimer’s disease is seen in people especially after 65 years of age where they are unable to remember things or tasks. Taking necessary precautions while maintaining a healthy lifestyle and keeping away from drugs can keep mental disorders such as Alzheimer’s and dementia at bay.

With aging, all kinds of diseases start targeting our body. One of the major disease is Alzheimer’s/dementia in elderly people where they tend to forget basic tasks. The number of such people is increasing by the day. That is why World Alzheimer’s Day or Dementia Day is celebrated every year on September 21 to prevent this disease from spreading to people. It is aimed at bringing awareness so that the elderly can be saved from this disease.

Dr Adarsh Tripathi, Additional Professor, Department of Psychiatry, King George Medical University, says in order to protect the elderly from dementia, it is necessary that all family members maintain affinity towards them. Do not let them feel lonely, take time out to talk to them, do not ignore their concerns but listen to them carefully. These are the steps to help the elderly people suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s.

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn for more updates.

ALZHEIMER'S
Alzheimer’s disease is seen in people especially after 65 years of age where they are unable to remember things or tasks. Unsplash

However, several steps such as keeping their mind occupied with other tasks, taking care of their favourite things, sleep-wake time, breakfast and food arrangements at the scheduled time can help prevent Alzeihmer’s or dementia to a great extent.

This disease occurs due to brain tissue damage during old age. The risk of the disease increases due to disturbances in the protein structure of the brain. It is a brain-related disease in which a person gradually starts losing memory. A person is unable to remember even the smallest of things. When this disease aggravates, the person does not even remember the faces of people. No exact cure for this disease has been found till now.

Also Read: Only 4% Patients Able to Get a Covid-19 ICU Bed Through Routine Process: Survey

The doctor said that to get control over amnesia, it was necessary to keep yourself physically and mentally healthy. Do not let negative thoughts take a toll on the mind and keep the mind happy with positive thoughts. If you are interested in activities like listening to music of your choice, singing songs, cooking, gardening, sports, etc then engage in it with full dedication.

An advisory released recently by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, says as per the 2011 census, there were nearly 16 crore elderly people aged above 60 years in the country. Of these, nearly 8.8 crore were between 60 and 69 years, 6.4 crore were between 70 and 79 years, 2.8 crore aged 80 years who were dependent on others and 18 lakh elderly people who were either homeless or have no one to take care of them. (IANS)

Previous articleBreathing: One of the Most Common Ways by Which Coronavirus is Spread
Next articleThis Breast Cancer Drug May Help Prostate Cancer Patients

RELATED ARTICLES

Education

NEP Arrived When India Is Redefining Itself As “Atmanirbhar Bharat”

NewsGram Desk - 0
The New Education Policy (NEP) has infused a new wave of optimism with the vision of strengthening the education system, branching out into varied...
Read more
Environment

Venom Of Largest Spiders To Help Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patients

NewsGram Desk - 0
The venom from one of the largest spiders in the world may bring the hope to ease the gut pain suffered by millions of...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating healthy, low calorie food could help fight the fungi in the gut and thus reduce the risk of dementia among senior citizens, doctors...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

Most Popular

NEP Arrived When India Is Redefining Itself As “Atmanirbhar Bharat”

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
The New Education Policy (NEP) has infused a new wave of optimism with the vision of strengthening the education system, branching out into varied...
Read more

Venom Of Largest Spiders To Help Irritable Bowel Syndrome Patients

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The venom from one of the largest spiders in the world may bring the hope to ease the gut pain suffered by millions of...
Read more

Ketogenic Diet May Reduce Risk of Alzheimer’s Disease

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Eating healthy, low calorie food could help fight the fungi in the gut and thus reduce the risk of dementia among senior citizens, doctors...
Read more

45% of the Top 100 Google Searches Related to Travel Amid Pandemic

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
After living months in isolation during the pandemic, the travel bug has hit millions of people and according to Google, 45 per cent of...
Read more

Bollywood Kills, Sexually Abuses: Debates Parliament

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Bollywood kills, Bollywood sexually abuses', were some of the allegations that resonated in the Parliament House complex on Monday. BJP Rajya Sabha member Roopa Ganguly,...
Read more

This Breast Cancer Drug May Help Prostate Cancer Patients

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
A drug used to treat breast and ovarian cancer can extend the lives of some men with prostate cancer, showed results of a major...
Read more

Let’s Celebrate World Alzheimer’s Day!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
World Alzheimer's Day is observed every year on September 21. The Alzheimer's disease is seen in people especially after 65 years of age where...
Read more

Breathing: One of the Most Common Ways by Which Coronavirus is Spread

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
As the United States nears 200,000 deaths from COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines to add breathing to the...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,146FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,774FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada