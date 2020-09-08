Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story Letter to the Editor: Political Violence Against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and...
Lead StoryOpinionWorld

Letter to the Editor: Political Violence Against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad

Dr. Kumar Mahabir expresses his views on the political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad

0
Political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad
"Guyana has a long, bloody history of violence and murders", writes Dr. Kumar Mahabir. Pixabay

(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad)

The Editor,

Political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad

The Indo-Caribbean Cultural Centre (ICC) hosted a ZOOM public meeting last Sunday night (6/9/20) on the topic “Political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad – past and recent: Strategies to achieve peace and unity.”

Follow NewsGram on LinkedIn to know what’s happening around the world.

The speakers were RAVI DEV (Guyana), ANGELIQUE ALI HUSSAIN DEL CASTILLO (Suriname), BASDEO PANDAY (Trinidad) and DR TARA SINGH (Guyana) as the discussant.

The following is a POSTSCRIPT by me, the moderator, KUMAR MAHABIR:

GUYANA has a long, bloody history of violence and murders. From back in 1964, the New York Times reported that 300 East Indians were beaten and driven from their homes by Africans

Political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad
In Trinidad, Daurius Figueira has written a book on the political violence against the Indian-based Democratic Labour Party (DLP) party in the 1960s. Pixabay

in the Mackenzie mining district. And recently, on January 12th 1998, 200 Indian-Guyanese were beaten and assaulted in the streets of Georgetown in full view of the police; yet no arrests were made. These riots were triggered by the victory of the Indian-based People’s Progressive Party (PPP) party in the elections of December 1997.

In SURINAME, former President Desi Bouterse was convicted of torturing and killing15 political opponents in 1982. The victims of the “December murders” included Indians (Hindustanis) such as Baboeram, Shamber, Oemrawsingh, Rambocus and Sohansing. However, ethnic violence against Indians (Hindustanis) in Paramaribo and elsewhere is rare.

Also Read: How an Online Training Helped me During my Internship at DRDO

In TRINIDAD, Daurius Figueira has written a book on the political violence against the Indian-based Democratic Labour Party (DLP) party in the 1960s. When DLP politicians attempted to stage campaign meetings in either San Juan, Barataria, Laventille or Port of Spain, they were heckled, cursed and pelted with bottles and stones. Figueira wrote that in both Guyana and Trinidad, a “racist British strategy” destroyed East Indian political ascendancy “and a placed a minority race in power through successive fraudulent elections.” Figueira’s book is entitled

The East Indian Problem in Trinidad and Tobago 1953-1962 & Terror and Race War in Guyana 1961-1964 (2009).

Sincerely,

Dr Kumar Mahabir

San Juan, Trinidad and Tobago

Previous articleHow an Online Training Helped me During my Internship at DRDO
Next articleNorthern India’s Energy Systems Can Be Switched To 100% Clean Energy By 2050: Study

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Probiotics May Help With Obesity And Losing Weight: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that probiotics may help children and adolescents with obesity lose weight when taken alongside a calorie-controlled diet. Foods that broaden the profile...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Is It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?

NewsGram Desk - 0
Is it possible to get the coronavirus more than once? Scientists don't know for sure yet, but they believe it's unlikely. Health experts think people...
Read more
Lead Story

Everything You Need to Know About Labor Day

NewsGram Desk - 0
Labor Day is a national holiday, created to honor U.S. workers and their contribution to the economy. Many Americans use the day to celebrate...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Probiotics May Help With Obesity And Losing Weight: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that probiotics may help children and adolescents with obesity lose weight when taken alongside a calorie-controlled diet. Foods that broaden the profile...
Read more

Is It Possible to Get the Coronavirus Twice?

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Is it possible to get the coronavirus more than once? Scientists don't know for sure yet, but they believe it's unlikely. Health experts think people...
Read more

Everything You Need to Know About Labor Day

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Labor Day is a national holiday, created to honor U.S. workers and their contribution to the economy. Many Americans use the day to celebrate...
Read more

Antibody Tests Disappoint Public After Months

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
In April, during the height of the coronavirus lockdown, Trump administration health experts hailed a test that would confirm if someone had already had...
Read more

Northern India’s Energy Systems Can Be Switched To 100% Clean Energy By 2050: Study

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Finland's Lappeenranta-Lahti University of Technology (LUT) and Delhi-based 'Climate Trends' in a new report on Tuesday established how northern India's energy systems, comprising the...
Read more

Letter to the Editor: Political Violence Against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
(Dr. Kumar Mahabir drafted this letter to address the issue of Political violence against Indians in Guyana, Suriname and Trinidad) The Editor, Political violence against Indians...
Read more

How an Online Training Helped me During my Internship at DRDO

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
About the Author: N. Caleb Jebadurai, a student of the Shepherd Institute of Technology, talks about his internship experiences at DRDO before and after...
Read more

Building a Career in the Field of Ethical Hacking – 5Ws and 1H

Education NewsGram Desk - 0
With technological advancements, the IT industry is growing at a rapid rate. Companies continue to generate a huge amount of data every day, leading...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,161FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,775FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x