LG Electronics To Feature Virtual Human As A Speaker In CES 2021

LG Electronics said it will feature a virtual human as a speaker at the world’s largest tech expo next week as the South Korean tech powerhouse aims to show off its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities.
LG said an artificial human, named Reah Keem, will deliver a three-minute presentation at its press event for the all-digital Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021 on Monday. LG designed the virtual human as a 23-year-old female musician. It already has an Instagram page with more than 5,000 followers, reports Yonhap news agency.
Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated digital avatars aren’t new. In November 2018, Chinese state news agency Xinhua debuted a digital version of anchor Qiu Hao called Xin Xiaohao who could read news headlines.