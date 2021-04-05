Monday, April 5, 2021
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story How LG Lost The Cellphone Race In Indian Market
Lead StoryScience & Technology

How LG Lost The Cellphone Race In Indian Market

LG's innovation prowess could not be supported with enduring market wins

0
LG
LG has shut down its mobile business, has been striving to make a turnaround in its mobile business in recent years, including launching the niche foldable smartphone called 'Wing'.Pixabay

LG Electronics that was once the world’s third-largest handset maker and saw its feature phone business peaked some 10 years back, was never a serious contender in the fastest-growing India market, industry watchers reiterated on Monday.LG has shut down its mobile business, has been striving to make a turnaround in its mobile business in recent years, including launching the niche foldable smartphone called ‘Wing’ — a dual-screen device with a rotating form factor but its sales were apparently disappointing.

According to Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research, LG had a 0.15 percent market share in 2019 and 0.30 percent in 2020.”This increased share was a one-time festive season sale in 2020 but otherwise, the company’s share has been stagnant at 0.15 percent (YoY). Their success at larger consumer appliances couldn’t lift the sale of mobile devices,” Pathak told IANS.

Follow NewsGram on Facebook to stay updated.

LG was sandwiched between competitive entry to mid-tier offerings from Chinese brands on the one hand and Apple, Samsung, OnePlus in the premium segment on the other in the fierce Indian market.”Being vertically integrated, it had access to some great technology and products, but go-to-market strategy and right portfolio is what seemed missing. LG’s market share never recovered in India,” Pathak stressed.

This year, LG was scheduled to launch a smartphone with a rollable OLED display after it teased the product at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.However, the company scrapped the plan.

LG
In addition, LG has lacked stable chip supplies for its smartphone business.Pixabay

“For LG, the challenge, over a period of time, has been its inability to measure up to the competition, especially in terms of matching up to their value for money propositions, and strong messaging and marketing prowess,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group (IIG), CMR.

In addition, LG has lacked stable chip supplies for its smartphone business.”Yet, LG’s R&D and innovation capabilities in smartphones should be applauded, especially for its thinking beyond-the-box in reinventing the rectangular slab. Unfortunately, LG’s innovation prowess could not be supported with enduring market wins,” Ram told IANS.

ALSO READ: Indian Smartphone Market To Potentially Grow Over 10 Percent In 2021

According to industry experts, from a strategic perspective, LG is positioned for long-term success in its core business areas, including consumer electronics, as well as in moonshots, such as affordable EVs, and in emerging opportunities in connected homes.

“LG’s intellectual property (IP) and recent innovation capabilities could be a strong arsenal for other players in the ecosystem,” Ram noted.According to market researcher Counterpoint Research, LG was the world’s ninth-largest smartphone vendor after shipping 24.7 million smartphones last year, down 13 percent from a year earlier.(IANS/JC)

Previous article1 in 2 Indian Companies Suffer Downtime Due To Data Loss
Next articleStudy Shows Less Sugar May Assist In Muscle Repair

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

NewsGram Desk - 0
but disruption led by the pandemic greatly impacted them physically and emotionally. Online schooling, isolation, quarantine at home, lack of social interactions, lack of physical...
Read more
Business

Product Representation: What Your Promotional Products Say About You

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal  Any true entrepreneur realizes that it takes a team to see your dream come to fruition. That is because you can be...
Read more
Environment

Here’s India’s Action Plan For Saving Vultures From Extinction!

NewsGram Desk - 0
The crash in the population of vultures, nature's scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

The Impact of COVID Pandemic on Children and How To Tackle it

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
but disruption led by the pandemic greatly impacted them physically and emotionally. Online schooling, isolation, quarantine at home, lack of social interactions, lack of physical...
Read more

Product Representation: What Your Promotional Products Say About You

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
By Sana Faisal  Any true entrepreneur realizes that it takes a team to see your dream come to fruition. That is because you can be...
Read more

Here’s India’s Action Plan For Saving Vultures From Extinction!

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
The crash in the population of vultures, nature's scavengers, in India from estimated four crore in the early 1980s to less than a lakh...
Read more

PHDCCI: FDI Policy On E-Commerce Should Protect The Interests Of Smaller Merchants

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
Foreign companies who are allowed to setup up only e-commerce marketplace platforms should not have any direct or indirect control over the inventories, industry...
Read more

Study: Medications Likely To Increase Heart Disease In People With HIV

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Intake of certain medications that can lower blood pressure in people with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), can also increase the long-term risk of heart...
Read more

External Factors May Help Kids Develop Internal Control

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The ability to control your own behavior, known as executive function, develops with many influences from outside the mind, suggests a new theory. The...
Read more

Why Isn’t Purple Color Used On Country Flags?

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
JAYA CHOUDHARY Today, there are nearly 196 countries in the world, and almost none of them have purple on their national flags. Purple has never...
Read more

“Hinduism Beyond Ritualism”: IPS Officer’s Newest Book Is Talk Of The Town

India NewsGram Desk - 0
IPS and IITian Vineet Agarwal is a highly lauded contemporary genre author. He has also been awarded the President's Police Medal for his excellent...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

NewsGram Desk on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
블랙잭 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
베스트카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
룰렛 사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
인터넷바카라 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
우리카지노 더킹 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
모나코 카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
온카지노 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Carmine O'Shane on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,524FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada