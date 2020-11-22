LG’s Patent Shows A New Laptop With A Rollable Display

South Korea-based electronics major LG has patented a new laptop with a rollable display.

LG’s latest patent shows a whole new laptop form factor, one that would involve a 17-inch display that rolls up to stow away. The display can unroll anywhere from a 13.3-inch to 17-inch display size, reports GSMArena.

According to the image, it also looks like the keyboard and touchpad can fold onto itself to take up even less space when it’s not being used.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Information regarding this rollable laptop is not enough as of now, but one can expect more details to surface online soon.

ALSO READ: India Contributes Food Aid To South Sudan

LG is not a new player when it comes to rollable display devices as the company has already launched a rollable design TV which when unfolded can be carried anywhere.

The company showcased and launched the world’s first television with a rollable display at CES 2019. (IANS)