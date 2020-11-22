Sunday, November 22, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Lead Story LG's Patent Shows A New Laptop With A Rollable Display
Lead StoryScience & Technology

LG’s Patent Shows A New Laptop With A Rollable Display

The company showcased and launched the world's first television with a rollable display at CES 2019

0
rollable laptop
LG is working to launch its rollable display laptop. Flickr

South Korea-based electronics major LG has patented a new laptop with a rollable display.

LG’s latest patent shows a whole new laptop form factor, one that would involve a 17-inch display that rolls up to stow away. The display can unroll anywhere from a 13.3-inch to 17-inch display size, reports GSMArena.

According to the image, it also looks like the keyboard and touchpad can fold onto itself to take up even less space when it’s not being used.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

Information regarding this rollable laptop is not enough as of now, but one can expect more details to surface online soon.

ALSO READ: India Contributes Food Aid To South Sudan

LG is not a new player when it comes to rollable display devices as the company has already launched a rollable design TV which when unfolded can be carried anywhere.

The company showcased and launched the world’s first television with a rollable display at CES 2019. (IANS)

Previous articleSocial Isolation Is Associated With An Increase In High Blood Pressure
Next article Actor Iqbal Khan Says OTT Platforms Create Space For Stories And Experimentation

RELATED ARTICLES

Entertainment

 Actor Iqbal Khan Says OTT Platforms Create Space For Stories And Experimentation

NewsGram Desk - 0
 Actor Iqbal Khan says OTT platforms create space for stories and experimentation. While content creators should be responsible, self-censorship should not limit storytelling. Iqbal, who...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Social Isolation Is Associated With An Increase In High Blood Pressure

NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid induced lockdown and social isolation are associated with an increase in high blood pressure (BP) among patients admitted to an emergency, researchers...
Read more
Lead Story

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Forward Jyoti Is Learning Skills Both On And Off Field

NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti is making sure she gets to learn all that she can, both on and off the field, from...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

Most Popular

 Actor Iqbal Khan Says OTT Platforms Create Space For Stories And Experimentation

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
 Actor Iqbal Khan says OTT platforms create space for stories and experimentation. While content creators should be responsible, self-censorship should not limit storytelling. Iqbal, who...
Read more

LG’s Patent Shows A New Laptop With A Rollable Display

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
South Korea-based electronics major LG has patented a new laptop with a rollable display. LG's latest patent shows a whole new laptop form factor, one...
Read more

Social Isolation Is Associated With An Increase In High Blood Pressure

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
The Covid induced lockdown and social isolation are associated with an increase in high blood pressure (BP) among patients admitted to an emergency, researchers...
Read more

Indian Women’s Hockey Team Forward Jyoti Is Learning Skills Both On And Off Field

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Indian women's hockey team forward Jyoti is making sure she gets to learn all that she can, both on and off the field, from...
Read more

India Trying To Reduce Carbon Footprint By 30-35%

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India is trying to reduce its carbon footprint by 30-35 percent and working to double its oil...
Read more

People Who Use Smartphone More Act Impulsively

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that people who spent more time on their smartphones, particularly on gaming or social media apps, are more likely to act...
Read more

India To Sign Trade Agreement With EU and US

Business NewsGram Desk - 0
India, which has not signed any trade agreement since 2012, will soon revive talks on the possible free trade agreement (FTA) with the European...
Read more

Age is Not A Barrier To Lose Weight, says Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that obese patients over the age of 60 can lose an equivalent amount of weight as younger people using only lifestyle...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,120FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,783FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada