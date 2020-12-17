Thursday, December 17, 2020
IndiaIndian History & CultureLead StoryReligion

5 Life Lessons One Can Learn From Bhagavad Gita

Bhagavad Gita is a part of the epic Mahabharata

Bhagavad Gita
Lord Krishna and Arjun. Wikimedia Commons

By Shweta Porwal

The Bhagavad Gita is also known as Gita which is a 700 verse Hindu Scripture from Mahabharat. It is a discourse that took place between Lord Krishna and Pandav Putr Arjun before the Kurukshetra war started. The ultimate guidance of Lord Krishna to Arjun provided a clear vision and helped Arjun to change the perspective about life and its path.

Even if Bhagavad Gita is centuries old but the logic and knowledge inherent in every word have always been a timeless guide. Learning and understanding the guiding principle of the Bhagavad Gita will not only help an individual grow but will also help us gain a deep insight into the how’s and why’s of life.

Here are 5 life learning lessons from Bhagavad Gita which will surely guide you:

Everything happens, it happens for a reason

One should always remember that everything which has happened in the past was for a reason, what is happening in present is for a reason and what will happen in the future is also for a reason. Every action you take, every work you do is always related to a reason. The above stated lesson emphasizes on the continuance of accepting the ups and downs of the life. Don’t repent on past or worry about the future. Be optimistic and have faith.

Bhagavad Gita
Bhagavad Gita. Wikimedia Commons

Understand that change is the universal law

The best illustration of the fact that change is the universal law, and nothing is permanent is the example of day turning into the night and into the day again. Nothing is permanent, never expect what you have today will always be there with you. People, surrounding, society everything changes with time. One should always embrace the changes and should always try to accept it.

You are born empty-handed and will go empty-handed

Nothing in this world belongs to me or you. The whole universe and everything which lies in between is of almighty. People tend to get attached to materialistic things so much that they forget that they can not take those things with them to thier grave. You should always be satisfied with whatever you have and should always try to do good deeds. There is no use of doing evil things.

Be fearless

Fear is one of the basic emotions that everyone has with them. Fear can be realted to any thing like it can be for materialistic things and can also be in your mind. Fear in other words is known as the doubts in your ability. Never Shrink in fear, fight to the last and stand your ground. Being fearless not only helps you to concentrate on your goal but also helps you bring success.

Manage your anger

Anger causes delusion. It is one the of the three main gates to hell. Anger destroys our ability to reason leading to chaos. It no longer serves a good purpose it decreases the clarity of thoughts and distracts from our goals. One must try to stay calm and handle the situation.

Bhagavad Gita has always guided the lost, have answered the confused and has provided wisdom to all.

