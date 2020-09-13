Sunday, September 13, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness What Caused Lifestyle Diseases Amid Lockdown? Know Here
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

What Caused Lifestyle Diseases Amid Lockdown? Know Here

Lockdown had impacted the food and nutrition of people directly

0
Overeating home-cooked junk food amid lockdown caused lifestyle diseases
A significant number of people ate less nutritious food, binged on junk during the lockdown, and put on weight. Unsplash

By Ashish Srivastava

The impact of Covid-19 has been far-reaching, and in ways, no one could have imagined. It impacted the health directly and in corresponding manners. One such impact it had was on the food and nutrition.

Coronavirus-led lockdown widened the health and financial inequalities and worsened food poverty among marginalized sections. However, most of the privileged population used this period for feasting and indulging in unhealthy eating habits leading to a low intake of nutrition and weight gain.

A significant number of people ate less nutritious food, binged on junk during the lockdown, and put on weight.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

The nutrition experts said that they have started receiving complaints from people developing lifestyle diseases. The most common and alarming among these was weight gain.

“The sudden restrictions on physical activity, lack of exercise, increased intake of calorie-dense food, and sweets have pushed many people under the looming threat of obesity and related comorbidities.”

“The majority of our patients are from the newly adopted ‘Work from Home’ culture,” said Ushakiran Sisodia, Head of Dietary Department and Clinical Nutritionist, Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital, Mumbai.

Overeating home-cooked junk food amid lockdown caused lifestyle diseases
Coronavirus-led lockdown widened the health and financial inequalities and worsened food poverty among marginalized sections. Unsplash

Majority indulged into unhealthy eating practices, said Sandhya Pandey, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon, and estimated that around 60 per cent of the people would have gained weight due to unhealthy eating.

Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist at Apollo Hospitals, said that the exposure and consumption to AGE (Advanced Glycation End) foods with high fat and sugar content, highly processed and prepackaged products, have been the highest during this pandemic.

“A majority had a lot of home-cooked unhealthy stuff right from ready-to-eat pasta or noodles to baking cakes and making sweet dishes such as jalebis, gulab jamuns, and Mughalai delicacies,”

she said.

Rohatgi added that the immediate impact was weight, higher oxidation in the body. “However, we are yet to see their long term repercussions,” she said.

Doctors observed that over-eating was the primary factor behind weight gain among people during the lockdown. However, it was triggered by multiple factors like social media challenges and stress.

“While the fast-food eateries were closed during the lockdown, people turned into master chefs and cooked all the high-colorific foods, beverages, and junk ranging from Dalgona coffee to Pani Puri at home. They were either influenced by social media challenges or indulged into emotional eating due to stress,” she said.

Sisodia also said an abundance of instructive cooking videos on social media and the luxury of time had motivated those addicted to junk foods to cook oily, high-calorie food items at home. “Besides, the lack of physical activities as people were forced to stay at home during the lockdown period added to the weight-gain problem,” Sisodia added.

Overeating home-cooked junk food amid lockdown caused lifestyle diseases
Home-cooked junk carried nutrition, which is relatively absent from outside junk edibles. Pexels

Did home-cooked junk improve nutritional content in body?

While junk would have increased the weight among people, a common understanding suggests that home-cooked junk carried nutrition, which is relatively absent from outside junk edibles. However, doctors had varied opinions about this understanding.

Also Read: Aromatase: The Gene Which Regulates Sexual Behaviour in Men

Sisodia said that the junk food cooked at home would have higher nutritional value than that consumed outside.

Himanshi Sharma, a senior dietician at Indian Spinal Injuries Center (ISIC), said that people could have maintained nutrition in their home-cooked junk depending upon several factors. “The ingredients, their quality, and cooking method play a crucial part in defining nutrition value in any recipe. If people had kept these things in mind, their food’s nutritional value must have remained intact,” she explained.

However, Pandey contradicted the observation of other dieticians. “In the initial shock of the lockdown, people stopped ordering food from outside due to fear of contamination. They turned to cook the same at home. While it definitely improved the hygiene quotient but whether it carried nutrition is still debatable,” she added. (IANS)

Previous articleEveryday In My Life Is A New Lesson: Actress Raveena Tandon
Next articleWhere People Talk of Nepotism, My Son has Launched me in the Digital Age: Udit Narayan

RELATED ARTICLES

Health & Fitness

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more
Beauty Tips

Skincare Tips For Brides

NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more
Health & Fitness

Attain A Blue Mind!

NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Terrorism, Pandemic Trigger Depression and Stress: Study

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Marissa Melton This September 11 is different. Every year, Americans have remembered the largest terrorist attack on American soil by coming together – to...
Read more

Skincare Tips For Brides

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
The wedding season is upon us, and every bride wants to get that glowing flawless skin for her special day. Especially when face masks...
Read more

Attain A Blue Mind!

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
According to USA Today the term 'blue mind' means "the mildly meditative state we fall into when near, in, on or under water. It's...
Read more

Mammoths Likely Driven to Extinction by Lack of Drinking Water

Environment NewsGram Desk - 0
Scientists say that one of the last surviving populations of woolly mammoths was likely driven to extinction by lack of drinking water. Follow NewsGram on...
Read more

Protein Report Card For National Nutrition Month

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Celebrating the National Nutrition Month, Right To Protein, a nationwide public health awareness initiative, launched Protein Report Card for Indian citizens to self-assess and...
Read more

Samsung Electro-Mechanics Develops World’s Smallest Power Inductor

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
Samsung Electro-Mechanics, a major electronic components maker in South Korea, said Sunday it has developed the world's smallest power inductor. The affiliate of Samsung Group...
Read more

Fear of COVID-19 Has Scared Away Most Blood Donors: Health Workers

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
By Moki Edwin Kindzeka Cameroon says it urgently needs more than 2,000 pints of blood to save the lives of about 300 people, including hemodialysis...
Read more

Know The Most Popular Ethnic Cuisines in America

Lead Story NewsGram Desk - 0
By Dora Mekouar Americans embrace and discover different cultures through their cuisine. The United States is a melting pot, which means its food is, too. And...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Casti Audio on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Ecran display complet cu rama Samsung Galaxy S7 EDGE negru on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
valve on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ปั้มไลค์ on Health
ปั้มไลค์ on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
ABIM on How Hinduism as a Religion becomes the epitome of Religious Tolerance? Find Out!
ปั้มไลค์ on Gymnast Dipa Karmakar aims to knock off World Champion Simone Biles off her pedestal in Vault

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,156FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,773FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Donate to NewsGram to support quality journalism.
x