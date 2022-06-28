Why is speed dating relevant today?

What if there was another way to give love a shot than to swipe on hundreds of profiles online? Well, for those who are app-fatigued or believe in old school meet-cutes, speed dating could be a refreshing change to speed-meet a potential match in a physical setting, on a quick date that's just a few minutes long.

While most singles are no stranger to an array of dating apps, speed dating is still very much relevant, and here's why - while getting a date may not be so difficult in today's times, finding a good match is.

Priyanka Kuka, Co-Founder of Not So Arranged explains why speed dating is now more relevant than ever, as singles look for their perfect match while skimming through an array of profiles - just in the physical world.

The idea of speed dating is fairly simple: Singles will register with the organizer ahead of time, fill out a form about themselves and answer questions about what they're looking for. Then in a restaurant or a similar setting, an even number of men or women will take turns going around the tables in a circle, introducing themselves and finding a 'click' with the person they are speed-meeting. Both parties keep a list of people they'd want to take things forward with, and then a real date is set up, or their contact information is mutually shared.