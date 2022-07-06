Mommy burnout & how to recover from it

Feeding, burping, diaper changes, odd hourly night cries, spit-ups, followed by clean-ups, pumping sessions, bottle washing-the list of chores is endless with a baby, but the hours in a day and helping hand are always limited.

Every new mother goes through phases where she's awake in the middle of the night, fatigued beyond her understanding with a baby that refuses to sleep beyond 45 minutes or without being strapped to her chest. She silently cries to herself with an aching body, an uneasy mind, and feelings of overwhelm as physical exhaustion refuses to leave her while emotional overburden seems to have no outlet.

This, in a true sense, is mommy burnout. Mommy burnout does not happen overnight. It's gradual, spread across several days and nights. Most invisibly, it takes over the new mother, leaving her praying for a way out for some self-comfort.

While symptoms of mommy burnout could be endless, some common ones are:

*Loss or increase in appetite

*A feeling of helplessness and loneliness

*Excessive anger or short temper

*Constant screaming or crying

*Unexplained irritability or anxiety, trouble controlling thoughts that seem to be racing

*Exhaustion, low energy, and lack of interest in the surroundings

*Inability to sleep

*Feeling resentful towards life (including ba