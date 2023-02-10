Stop worrying and check these best bikes under 75000

Platina 100 is an inexpensive conventional motorbike that lacks extra features. The bike has an overall length of 2,003mm, an overall width of 713mm, and an overall height of 1,100mm. The curb weight is 116 kilograms, and the ground clearance is 200 millimeters. The volume of the fuel tank is 11 liters.

Engine: As stated previously, the Bajaj Platina 100 is powered by a 102cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine capable of producing 7.7bhp and 8.34Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheels using a four-speed transmission. In addition, the Bajaj Platina 100's fuel economy is 76,4 km/l.

Handling: The Platina 100 is constructed around a tubular single down tube frame, with hydraulic telescopic forks at the front and a trailing arm with a co-axial hydraulic shock absorber at the rear handling suspension chores. The front tire has a 2.75*17 section, while the rear tire has a 3.00*17 area. Front and rear drums of 130mm and 110mm, respectively, are responsible for braking.

Features: The Platina 100 has the segment's first LED daytime running lights. Both the headlight and taillamp lack LEDs. In contrast, the LED DRL is situated above the primary headlight. The instrument cluster is simple and effective, providing the rider with all critical information, making it one of the best bikes under 70000.