The Ultimate Garage Disposal Installation Guide: Important Things to Know While Installing a New One 

Signs to Install a New Garbage Disposal

As mentioned above, garbage disposals are not designed to last for eternity and all of them come with a lifespan. A well-maintained garbage disposal system lasts 10 years. When considering whether to install a new garbage disposal, it's essential to look out for certain signs that indicate the need for an upgrade. Here are three key indicators that it might be time to install a new garbage disposal:

Persistent Clogs and Slow Draining

If you find yourself frequently dealing with stubborn clogs or experiencing slow draining in your kitchen sink, it could be a sign that your current garbage disposal is no longer efficient. Over time, debris and food particles can accumulate within the disposal unit, leading to clogs and drainage issues. Installing a new garbage disposal with improved grinding capabilities can help prevent such problems and keep your kitchen sink running smoothly. As per House Beautiful, garbage disposal can remove food waste quickly .

Foul Odors and Bacterial Growth

An unpleasant smell emanating from your sink area is not only off-putting but can also indicate the presence of bacterial growth. Traditional disposal units often struggle to fully eliminate food waste, resulting in a buildup of odor-causing bacteria. By installing a new garbage disposal with enhanced grinding power and advanced odor control features, you can effectively eliminate foul odors and maintain a fresh-smelling kitchen.

Outdated or Inefficient Unit

If your current garbage disposal is old, noisy, or simply doesn't perform as well as it used to, it may be time for an upgrade. Newer models offer improved technology, quieter operation, and energy-efficient features that can make a significant difference in your kitchen. Upgrading to a more modern garbage disposal can enhance your overall kitchen experience and provide a more sustainable solution for managing food waste.

Garbage Disposal Installation

Now that you've recognized the signs indicating the need for new garbage disposal, you need to remember the best practices for garbage disposal installation . Follow these steps to ensure a successful and safe installation:

The Wiring

This is the very first thing you need to keep in mind while installing a new garage disposal. Make sure you disconnect the old and damaged garage disposal properly. As most garage disposals are connected at the base, you need to start the process from there. It’s advised to have some electrical knowledge to disconnect the wires without making any mistakes.

Gather the Necessary Tools and Materials

Before beginning the installation, make sure you have all the required tools and materials on hand. These typically include a screwdriver, pliers, a plumber's putty, a new garbage disposal unit, and the necessary mounting hardware. Refer to the manufacturer's instructions for specific tools and materials required for your particular model.

Turn Off the Power

Safety should always be a priority when working with electrical appliances. Start by disconnecting the power supply to the garbage disposal. Locate the electrical circuit connected to the disposal unit and turn it off at the breaker box. Double-check to ensure that the power is indeed turned off before proceeding.

Remove the Old Garbage Disposal

Disconnect the old garbage disposal unit by loosening the mounting ring and removing the drain pipe connections. Use pliers or a screwdriver to detach any remaining fasteners, allowing you to remove the old unit from the mounting assembly. Be cautious as you handle the disposal, as it may still contain food waste or be sharp.

The Plumbing

If your dishwasher connects directly to the old garbage disposal, you need to detach it before you finish the installation process. The only remaining part is to detach it from the sink drain. To complete this process, you need to support the base, lose the bottom, and start from the right direction. Before installing the new one, clean the area that has been accumulating dirt over the years.

Install the New Garbage Disposal

Following the manufacturer's instructions, assemble the new garbage disposal unit. Attach the mounting assembly to the sink's underside using the provided hardware. Connect the drain pipes, ensuring a secure and watertight seal. Apply the plumber's putty around the drain flange for added security.

Test and Finishing Touches

Once the installation is complete, restore the power supply to the garbage disposal. Run water into the sink and turn on the disposal to check for any leaks or unusual noises. If everything appears to be functioning correctly, you can proceed to clean up the area, removing any debris or excess putty.

Conclusion

Installing a new garbage disposal can greatly improve the functionality and cleanliness of your kitchen. By recognizing the signs that indicate the need for an upgrade and following the installation steps outlined in this guide, you can enjoy the benefits of a modern and efficient garbage disposal system. Say goodbye to clogged drains and foul odors, and embrace the convenience of a well-functioning disposal unit. Don't hesitate to take the plunge and install a new garbage disposal today for a more efficient and enjoyable kitchen experience.