A Few Crucial Things About a Powder Room Addition

Byline: Sujain Thomas

Every new home looks perfect. But some gaps or needs appear once you inhabit it. You may start realizing what other features the house requires to be more functional. Suppose the first floor is spacious. There is the kitchen, dining room, and laundry. But it may not have a bathroom. However, adding a full bath can be out of the question due to limited space. In that case, you can opt for the half-bath idea. Half baths or powder rooms keep your house's privacy intact by restricting your guests' entry to that area. At the same time, you also don't have to run up and down to use the bathroom upstairs. How about adding one to the house? Let's see what you should consider for this project.

Size of the powder room

The half bathrooms usually incorporate a sink and toilet. You can easily find a vessel sink suitable for half bath. So, that's not a challenge. The powder room's size depends on the overall house's dimensions. A decent bathroom size will be 36 to 48 inches (3 to 4 feet) in width and 72 to 96 inches (6 to 8 feet) in length. Smaller dimensions than this can hinder your movement in and out of the place. If you invite friends and guests over dinner frequently, having a one-half bath is a must. They can easily freshen up without feeling any discomfort. As hinted, the best location for this can be downstairs, close to the living or party area. Guests will not have to climb up to use the private bathroom.

When you hire a contractor for this job, listen to their suggestions because they can recommend the appropriate dimensions for your house size. However, one must ensure the new construction adheres to the state's building codes. A trained and licensed contractor will know all these.

Vanity size

On average, the vanity will be 20 to 22 inches deep. A small vanity can be 30 inches wide. You can also search for 36 inches, though. Whether you opt for a customized or readymade option, the vanity height will be around 29-33 inches. While the size and height are critical, vanities are also a great decorative addition to this place. Hence, you want to choose it wisely. Pick something without a sink fitting if you wish freedom with a sink option. Focus on its countertop design and finish. A larger powder room can easily afford a considerable size of vanity. So, you don't necessarily have to stick to smaller ones. You can make storage space for towels and tissue paper with bigger ones.

Sink size

You can decorate your powder room in thousands of ways. But one essential ingredient is the sink. If you choose a vanity without a sink, you must explore all the latest models to match the room’s aesthetic aura. Generally, a sink measuring 16-20 inches wide and 14-18 inches from front to back can be enough. Still, you can check all the options to pick the right thing. In vessel sinks, you can eye something with 14 to 18 inches of dimensions. Round designs can be more appropriate for certain layouts. It would be great if the sink is 4 to 6 inches deep. As per height, it should be about 32-36 inches high from the floor. If the rectangular design is proper, check them in 16-24 inches in width and 12-18 inches from front to back. This size matches well with vanities or cabinets measuring 24 to 61 cm deep.

Mirror size

It is one of the excellent additions to make your grooming sessions in the bathroom easy and fun. Mirrors also add personality to your half bath. But what size should you select? While options are galore, they should be smaller than the vanity countertop's width. Some people choose mirrors with solid and simple frames, while others select 3D ones for a dramatic effect. As per its placement, you can install it to match the length and breadth of the countertop. Or, keep it in the center. With this element, you need to ensure only proportion and height. Keep it as high as the height of an average adult person.

Layout choice

You can envision your half bath in a linear, split, or single-wall arrangement. You can imagine these formats with anything, such as under-the-stair cupboards, broom closets, etc. Of the three layout designs, a single wall room with the sink and the toilet on the same wall is the most common. It's a common design option with a 20 sq ft area. In the split layout, you can build a sink in one corner and a toilet on the other side of the wall in a 25 sq ft area. Some people also add small showers taking advantage of the extra available space. Linear layouts are longer than wider and built in about more than 17 sq ft of area. The door will be in the center, with a toilet and sink on either side.

A few considerations

You should know the most appropriate size of the powder room. While the final size depends on the area available in your house, it should be at least 6 to 8 feet long and 3 to 4 feet wide. It will be enough to make your visit to the room comfortable. And if you have more space, you can certainly maximize its size. And if the vanity doesn't have storage space or a rack for towels, you can buy towel bars for it. Standard size options vary from 18-30 inches or 46-76 cm. Install a long bar to hang multiple towels simultaneously. It will keep the walls clutter-free.

Design your home or any part of it by estimating costs and other factors. Weigh your needs well before going for any considerable change. After all, remodeling works are expensive. Also, something done with proper calculation can save your resources. You can rely on their suggestions if you hire the right contractors. Still, gather all the knowledge about your requirements beforehand to ascertain whether your contractor has the best solution for your needs.