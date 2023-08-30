From France to Italy through the Alps

The country widely known for its , and the one where the original pizza recipe is found, are separated and united, depending on the approach, with the mountain range of the Alps. Whilst both France and Italy offer multiple unique places worth of visiting, urban and rustic, seaside or not, you can invest in a combined trip, which allows you to have a quick dip into each country’s culture, in addition to experiencing the alpine geographical marvel. An adventure full of a world of awe-inspiring landscapes, cultural enrichment and the sheer wonder of nature's grandeur will be your reward for deciding to follow our recommendation.
1. Grenoble, France
Being in the closest distance possible to the Alps, while at the same time neither being limited to a small area nor being part of a hustling center, can be achieved in the town of Grenoble. This strategic location at the foot of the mountains is exactly the reason it attracts a blend of visitors seeking both an urban and mountainous experience.
Stroll around the Old Town, admiring the fountain and squares, savor the regional cuisine in any of the typical bistros and have a glass of local wine at the cozy Quaint Streets. The iconic Grenoble-Bastille Cable Car will take you up to Bastille Hill, to explore the fortress and mostly admire the landscape view.
2. Les Arcs
The previous romantic exploration was a great introduction to the natural allure you’ll get to know as you arrive at the wider Paradiski region. If you are already an experienced winter sports person, you’ve most probably already heard of Les Arcs ski area, and more specifically the Les Arcs 2000 one, due to the many options provided for free riders. Although, even if your ski skill level fluctuates from non-existent there’s no chance to not enjoy your staying. We'll just say that anyone older than 1.5 years old can practise skiing, and that the resort's facilities surpass greatly your expectations, like no other. If bringing your own equipment isn’t very convenient, maybe you should pursue a profitable ski pass deal by including ski hire.
3. Turin, Italy
Before going back to every-day life, create the circumstances for a smoother transition, by visiting the first official capital of Italy in the mid-19th century, Turin. Walk by Via po and Po River and taking a break to , are some pleasant activities to start with. The city’s historical significance, comes with buildings of impressive architecture, such as the Royal Palace and the Royal Library, found on the also remarkable Piazza Castello. Turin is also the host of the world’s tallest museum, called Mole Antonelliana, and as easily perceived the panoramic view from up there is breathtaking.