From France to Italy through the Alps

1. Grenoble, France



Being in the closest distance possible to the Alps, while at the same time neither being limited to a small area nor being part of a hustling center, can be achieved in the town of Grenoble. This strategic location at the foot of the mountains is exactly the reason it attracts a blend of visitors seeking both an urban and mountainous experience.

Stroll around the Old Town, admiring the fountain and squares, savor the regional cuisine in any of the typical bistros and have a glass of local wine at the cozy Quaint Streets. The iconic Grenoble-Bastille Cable Car will take you up to Bastille Hill, to explore the fortress and mostly admire the landscape view.