Delivering an exhilarating celebration of motorcycling culture

Motorcycling Culture:- India Bike Week (IBW) 2023, is gearing up for its monumental 10th year, on December 8th and 9th, 2023, in partnership with Gulf Syntrac. The festival is all set to deliver an exhilarating celebration of motorcycling culture, adventure, moto thrills, and unity. Echoing the theme of 'Everyone as One', IBW will pave the future of the festival along with guaranteeing unforgettable moments for the new global Indian motorcycling enthusiast!

Martin Da Costa, Festival Director of India Bike Week and CEO of 70 EMG says,” For all on the IBW Team it is sometimes a ‘pinch yourself’ moment to know that in 2023 India Bike Week is celebrating 10 Years of the Festival. It’s 10X in 2023 because that is how the festival and the entire Motorbiking Culture and Community seem to have grown over the past decade.

From a few thousand leisure bikers back in 2013, India now has hundreds of thousands of riders using their bikes for travelling, cross-country trips, experiences, and connecting with like-minded souls. We’ve seen motorcycle clubs mushroom across the country, women bikers from across India using their machines to get together and assert their independence and freedom, Indian Motorcycle Racers emerge, whole sub-cultures of motorcycle builders and designers establish businesses.”

Some of the 2023 highlights that one can witness are:

Races and rides: IBW 2023 offers a plethora of unique and adrenaline-pumping experiences. Whether you're a Moto Cross fan a Big ADV rider or just curious to experience an EV on our tracks, there's a track for every rider and motorcycle. IBW will offer 6 different tracks, including 3 race tracks by CEAT - the challenging Flat Track, Enduro track, the thrilling Mud Rush, and a one-of-a-kind CEAT Super Cross League preview.

The Gulf Syntrac Tivra track features an interesting half-velodrome where one can ride in concentric circles as high as your skill and bravery can take you. The IBW Pentathlon by Gulf Syntrac will be scoring the best times of Pentathlon racers across 5 tracks. Attendees can participate in daring activities such as the Ring of Fire, the thrilling Well Of Death daredevilry, where one can witness an Ola EV scooter in the Well for the first time! Master the art of wheelies at our dedicated Wheelie track, and watch the high-energy somersaults at Gulf Syntrac’s FMX Moto Mayhem by Austrian Thomas Wirnsberger and Sebastian Westberg from Finland.

For those seeking the future of biking, dive into the world of electric mobility with a variety of cutting-edge EV motorcycles and scooters. Feel the power and precision as you test ride these electric marvels on our dynamic tracks, alongside an impressive lineup and unveils of ICE bikes from OEM partners like Harley-Davidson, Hero, Triumph, Suzuki, Aprilia, KTM, and Kawasaki. And that's not all – be part of the excitement as we unveil the revolutionary Orxa Mantis, a game-changer in the world of electric motorcycles.